'Circle On The Schedule' - Elite NFL Cornerback Praises Ja'Marr Chase, Looks Forward to Each Matchup
In this story:
Since joining the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021, Ja’Marr Chase has cemented himself as one of the league’s most dominant wideouts.
This season already, Chase has notched 27 receptions for 289 yards and 4 touchdowns, for 10.7 yards per catch and 57.8 yards per game. Continuing his rising legacy, that has already seen the former LSU Tiger tally five Pro Bowl appearances in his first six seasons.
Denzel Ward Praise
Earlier this month, when talking on the PFF NFL Show, Browns star Denzel Ward spoke on the difficulties of playing Chase.
When asked who the toughest receiver he faced, Ward responded, “I would say definitely in the division, I'd say Ja'Marr Chase.”
“…I feel I've definitely done well against him, but I just know the type of matchup and type of game it’s gonna be going against him and Burrow. I think their connection makes it even tougher to go against. But, he's one of the guys, I think, that I definitely circle on the schedule, like, ‘okay, this is gonna be one of the harder games I play,’ and it's gonna be a great matchup."
Ward then elaborated on what makes Chase a difficult player.
“He's able to make plays after the catch. So he's able to catch a ball and go all the way to the end zone. So it's like, you gotta tackle him right there once he catches it 'cause if not he's someone that could take it all away, and score on one play. Burrow's gonna give him chances, but he's just a physical route runner, and then it's really, I think, the hardest part is once he gets that ball in his hands.”
Matchup History
Last summer, when appearing on The Sitdown w/ Malik Wright, Chase was asked his toughest opponent, where he was quick to answer Ward.
“It’s easy. I mean, Denzel,” Chase said. “It’s twice a year. It’s one on one majority of the time. He got great feet. He knows leverage, he knows splits. He’s one of the best I like playing.”
In his career against the Browns, Chase has totaled 42 catches for 481 yards and 4 touchdowns, with his best game against the AFC North rival coming in early 2022, where he went for 119 yards through 10 receptions and 1 touchdown.
Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Amazon.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Connor cultivated a love for sports journalism at his alma mater, Virginia Tech, and has spent the last three years covering some of the nation's top collegiate programs for Rivals.com, Virginia Tech on SI, and Through the Phog. Connor is a lifelong Hokie and Manchester United fan. In his free time, you can find him trying to perfect his Roger Federer backhand.Follow connormardian10