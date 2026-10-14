'Circle On The Schedule' - Elite NFL Cornerback Praises Ja'Marr Chase, Looks Forward to Each Matchup

Since joining the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021, Ja’Marr Chase has cemented himself as one of the league’s most dominant wideouts.

This season already, Chase has notched 27 receptions for 289 yards and 4 touchdowns, for 10.7 yards per catch and 57.8 yards per game. Continuing his rising legacy, that has already seen the former LSU Tiger tally five Pro Bowl appearances in his first six seasons.

Denzel Ward Praise

Oct 11, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) laughs with quarterback Joe Burrow (9) before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Earlier this month, when talking on the PFF NFL Show, Browns star Denzel Ward spoke on the difficulties of playing Chase.

When asked who the toughest receiver he faced, Ward responded, “I would say definitely in the division, I'd say Ja'Marr Chase.”

“…I feel I've definitely done well against him, but I just know the type of matchup and type of game it’s gonna be going against him and Burrow. I think their connection makes it even tougher to go against. But, he's one of the guys, I think, that I definitely circle on the schedule, like, ‘okay, this is gonna be one of the harder games I play,’ and it's gonna be a great matchup."

Ward then elaborated on what makes Chase a difficult player.

“He's able to make plays after the catch. So he's able to catch a ball and go all the way to the end zone. So it's like, you gotta tackle him right there once he catches it 'cause if not he's someone that could take it all away, and score on one play. Burrow's gonna give him chances, but he's just a physical route runner, and then it's really, I think, the hardest part is once he gets that ball in his hands.”

Matchup History

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'marr Chase (1) takes the field during warmups before the first quarter of the NFL Week 5 game between the Miami Dolphins and the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Last summer, when appearing on The Sitdown w/ Malik Wright, Chase was asked his toughest opponent, where he was quick to answer Ward.

“It’s easy. I mean, Denzel,” Chase said. “It’s twice a year. It’s one on one majority of the time. He got great feet. He knows leverage, he knows splits. He’s one of the best I like playing.”

In his career against the Browns, Chase has totaled 42 catches for 481 yards and 4 touchdowns, with his best game against the AFC North rival coming in early 2022, where he went for 119 yards through 10 receptions and 1 touchdown.

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