Cris Collinsworth Reveals What Bengals Must See From Barrett Carter and Demetrius Knight Jr.

Barrett Carter and Demetrius Knight Jr. have both shown flashes of improvement for the Bengals this season, but plenty of questions remain. They need to continue to improve if the Bengals are going to reach their full potential. During an appearance on First Word With James Rapien, Cris Collinsworth dissected how difficult the linebacker position is to learn in the NFL and how having Bryan Cook helps both young players.

"Linebacker in the NFL is a little bit like playing quarterback on the other side because you're the one with the green dot, you're the one that has to make the adjustments, we've got all these motions and shifts and think of the Bengals [offense] and all the stuff they do pre-snap," Collinsworth explained. "You need either or both really, one of those linebackers who really knows what it is that he's doing, and then you got Cook in behind it, so I always though that would get better as the year went along."

Final Test for Young Linebackers

Nov 8, 2026; Madrid, ESP; Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. (44) reacts after defeating the against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabeu Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Collinsworth further explained that the second half of this season is the final test for the linebackers. He confirmed that the key for both Knight and Carter is to hold their own against duo blocking schemes when multiple defensive linemen are double-teamed.

"We're kind of into final exams right now, and if they can hold their own against some of these duo blocking schemes, where they go double-team here and double-team here, they're going to leave that linebacker, you figure it out," Collinsworth explained. "It takes a little patience, it takes a little experience, and they're getting there, they're playing hard, but they're young."

Knight and Carter combined for three missed tackles and allowed five receptions for three first downs against the Steelers in Week 3. Those numbers have to improve this week, with Carter showcasing better communication as the green-dot communicator in the middle of the defense.

Answers should start to show themselves in this second half of the season when it comes to the Bengals' young linebackers.

Cincinnati is banking on both of them to continue to develop. They didn't make a significant addition to the linebacker room this offseason. They also didn't make a move at the trade deadline. The Bengals are clearly all in on Knight are Carter for the rest of this season.

First Word is Cincinnati's only morning sports show. Hosted by James Rapien, Bengals fans should wake up with First Word every weekday morning. You can watch on YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts. Watch the full interview with Collinsworth below: