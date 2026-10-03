Dax Hill Faces Most Pressure Against Jaguars Following Position Change

Dax Hill is set to reprise his role at slot corner after injuries to Jalen Davis and Ja'Sir Taylor forced him back inside from his boundary spot last week. He also faces pressure to perform right away, as the Jaguars have a pair of receivers who can perform effectively both inside and outside in Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers.

Washington in particular plays most often in the slot and done so at a high level. When lined up in the slot, he has seven catches for 108 yards and caught both of his touchdowns on the season from that spot. He has a total of 15 catches on the season for 221 yards, and two touchdowns.

Meyers is likely to lineup outside more often against D.J. Turner on Sunday, however he can do damage from the slot receiver spot if necessary. Meyers first score of the season came on a 32-yard catch in the Jaguars season-opener where he lined up inside.

Trevor Lawrence Has Been Elite

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) scrambles in the first quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, September 27, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lawrence is off to the best start of his career this season. Despite Pro Football Focus ranking his offensive line 27th, Lawrence has averaged 7.6 yards per play with seven touchdowns to two interceptions on the season.

Much of his success has come from attacking the middle of the field where he has an 18.3 EPA across 28 attempts ranking behind only Brock Purdy.

Hill is going to have his work cut out for him on Sunday as he should primarily across Washington who has emerged as Lawrence's favorite target. He is not happy about changing positions once more, however, Hill has affirmed that he is ready and that this is an opportunity to grow further outside of playing only one position.

“I’m gonna be ready regardless of wherever I’ll be at, inside or outside,” Hill said on Wednesday. “That’s something I know I’ll be prepared for. If that’s what it’s going to be for the rest of my career, I feel like it’s another opportunity for me to grow and not limit my mindset to where I’m only playing one position.”

The Bengals face the Jaguars on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Paycor Stadium, and the game for the Bengals could come down to Hill performing well from the slot.

Total EPA on middle of the field throws and # of attempts, per @SumerSports:



1. Brock Purdy: 23.1 (29)

2. Trevor Lawrence: 18.3 (28)

3. Lamar Jackson: 18.0 (25)

4. Daniel Jones: 16.4 (38)

5. Jared Goff: 16.3 (38)

6. Jalen Hurts: 12.9 (12) — Shawn Syed (@SyedSchemes) September 29, 2026

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