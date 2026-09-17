'Delusional' - Ja'Marr Chase Calls Out Fantasy Football Fans Attacking Him After Quiet Week 1

Ja'Marr Chase called out vile fantasy football fans and addressed his two-catch Week 1 performance on the latest Chasing No. 1 Podcast.

The Bengals star wide receiver only caught two passes for 12 yards on four targets this past weekend, but winning is all that matters. He hammered that home and noted how nasty some people have been in his private social media messages after not putting up points for their fantasy teams (or sports bets).

Chase isn't sweating a slow start to the season.

"It was a little bit of double teams," the star said about his slow start. "There weren't too many double teams. It was just like three buzz (coverage). It was really just getting under everything I ran. And it was really more of an inside-the-numbers type of game.

"I had opportunities to score and make plays, but I didn't get the opportunity to get the ball in my hands. But you know that happens sometimes. Besides that, all the other fantasy people, the fantasy draft people in my DMs and in my comments, letting me have it about what's going on, how I should be playing, and stuff. It's pretty delusional."

He loved what he saw from the Cincinnati defense.

"The linebackers are literally flying around, right?" Chase noted. "Which makes them look like they're playing a lot faster and recognizing a lot more stuff that they didn't see last year because they're still rookies. You gotta remember that too. So they've been playing a lot faster. I like that. The D-Line has been stepping up, putting pressure, collapsing on the pocket, and our back end guys are coming together too.

"Man, I can't wait to see how they're gonna do with a young guy like Bobo (Tacario Davis). See how he plays out. He almost had a pick. I remember seeing him make plays in practice, and he was jumping, and his feet were in the air, like damn near over people's heads."

Chase's game marked just the fourth time in his career with less than 20 receiving yards across 79 regular season outings. He will bounce back quickly.

Check out the full episode below:

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