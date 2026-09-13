'It's One Week, We Got To Keep Getting Better' - Joe Burrow Ready to Keep Growing After Beating Buccaneers

Joe Burrow spoke to the media at his locker on Sunday due to some issues with the Bengals' technical side, but there can't be that many issues on the field after a 33-27 season-opening win.

Burrow finished 25-of-35 passing for 254 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, which went immediately to the end zone for Tampa Bay.

"It's great for the vibes," Burrow said. "There's a lot of attention around Week 1, just because there's so much anticipation around it. So going out and getting a win feels great, but we just got to keep it rolling."

Burrow dove into the pick-six, which marked the fifth defensive touchdown allowed by Cincinnati in the past five games. They got more than enough contributions from everywhere else.

It helped seal a top-five Bengals franchise scoring mark in season openers.

"Terrible from me," Burrow said. "I had an out route to the field. The flat defender got underneath it, so I'm trying to throw the replacement, and the guy made a good play, but I can't make that turnover."

The standard is through the roof for Burrow, and he knows one week doesn't make a season. Cincinnati has another huge game next weekend in what could spark a long winning streak leading into the October contest against Baltimore. The Ravens also started 1-0 on Sunday.

"Yeah, it was great to see the work come in and execute in those situations. But it's one week. We got to keep getting better. Come and learn tomorrow. Get back in the lab," Burrow noted before praising the crowd for its help with Tampa Bay's penalties to cover up Cincinnati's on offense. "Yeah, that's what you see in Week 1. A lot of procedural penalties. We had some as well on defense. So that came at pretty good times."

Burrow dished the ball around to nine different pass catchers on a day where Ja'Marr Chase got blanketed with double coverage and physical play all afternoon long.

Great teams adapt and move forward with the cards they are dealt, and Cincinnati did just that, led by its MVP-caliber quarterback. They can now review the tape and turn the page to Week 2.

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