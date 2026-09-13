Cincinnati Takes Double-Digit Lead Over Buccaneers With Turnover-Fueled Touchdown Pass

The Bengals are rolling after two turnovers already from the Buccaneers.

Joe Burrow hit Mike Gesicki for a short goal-line TD on a late-down strike to go up 14-3 on the Buccaneers, fully maxing their points off turnovers so far.

"I'm just excited to excited to watch it," Burrow said on Wednesday. "I have my thoughts and impressions about our entire team, but you know we got to go out and prove it. We got to go out and execute on Sundays and prove ourselves right."

Burrow and the Bengals are living up to expectations so far, and the new-look defense is a big part of that.

Check out the plays that led to the score and the big moment below:

Gesicki in for 6.#TBvsCIN at 1:00 on Fox pic.twitter.com/ac44DgQ7ai — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 13, 2026

2-yd Touchdown Pass

1:48 - 1st

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short left to M.Gesicki for 2 yards, TOUCHDOWN. E.McPherson extra point is GOOD, Center-W.Wagner, Holder-R.Rehkow.

3rd & 1 at TB 2

1-yd Run

2:35 - 1st

(Shotgun) C.Brown left guard to TB 2 for 1 yard (A.Anzalone; A.Nelson).

2nd & 2 at TB 3

8-yd Run

3:19 - 1st

C.Brown up the middle to TB 3 for 8 yards (A.Winfield).

1st & 10 at TB 11

6-yd Run

4:00 - 1st

(Shotgun) J.Burrow scrambles left end pushed ob at TB 11 for 6 yards (A.Anzalone).

3rd & 6 at TB 17

Incompletion

4:04 - 1st

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass incomplete short left to J.Chase (J.Parrish).

2nd & 6 at TB 17

4-yd Run

4:43 - 1st

C.Brown up the middle to TB 17 for 4 yards (A.Robinson).

1st & 10 at TB 21

12-yd Pass

5:22 - 1st

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short right to A.Iosivas to TB 21 for 12 yards (Z.McCollum).

1st & 10 at TB 33

Fumble

3 plays, 4 yards, 0:56

3

TB

7

CIN

Fumble Recovery

5:38 - 1st

(Shotgun) B.Mayfield pass short right to B.Irving to TB 33 for 8 yards (B.Cook) [D.Lawrence]. FUMBLES (B.Cook), RECOVERED by CIN-B.Mafe at TB 33.

3rd & 14 at TB 25

Incompletion

5:41 - 1st

(Shotgun) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short middle to C.Otton.

2nd & 14 at TB 25

Sack

6:12 - 1st

(Shotgun) B.Mayfield sacked at TB 25 for -4 yards (K.Jenkins). Penalty on TB-C.Mauch, Offensive Holding, declined.

1st & 10 at TB 29

Kickoff

6:18 - 1st

E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to TB 0. K.Johnson to TB 29 for 29 yards (J.Battle; S.Bozeman).

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