Dexter Lawrence 'Embracing' Veteran Mentorship Role as Whole Defense Grows Together

New Bengals defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II spoke with the media on Wednesday for the second time since getting traded to the Bengals in April.

He's gotten to fully initiate himself into the leadership hierarchy and is eager to keep helping the whole defense reach its top potential in the 2026 season.

"Good, I mean, it's part of my role to allow people to understand my knowledge of the game, and in growing that sense," Lawrence said at his locker about helping the young guys. "So it just happens naturally, type of thing. I'm just excited to keep growing with them, and learning ... I'm embracing it, and I enjoy it. It's just about winning and doing what you can to win and do what you can to help everybody else around you be successful."

Rowing Together

Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence addresses the media April 20, 2026, at Paycor Stadium for the first time since becoming a Cincinnati Bengal. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 28-year-old is going to anchor the middle of the Bengals defensive front this coming season and is liking what he's seeing from his defensive-line running mates.

No one in the group has Super Bowl-winning experience like Bryan Cook brings to the secondary, but plenty of those voices have played at a high level in the NFL.

"Everybody has a purpose, and everybody has the same goal, and that's just winning and doing what you can to win, and I'm excited about that," Lawrence noted. "Coach (Jerry) Montgomery, he's a perfectionist, and he wants everything to be to a T, and I respect that a lot. He's intentional with his work ... For me, it's just continuing who I am as a player, and I love this game, and I give my all to this game, so the juice will never die. It's just more of how I can impact the team."

Lawrence is fresh off a little less productive 2025 season than the three-time Pro Bowler is accustomed to. Still, he posted a 75.6 Pro Football Focus grade across 754 snaps, good for ninth among all qualified NFL DTs.

It's a bump down from his three consecutive seasons with 89-plus PFF grades leading up to 2025, but Lawrence was able to suit up for all 17 games and could be the healthiest he's been in years once the season kicks off in early September.

He's posted at least 34 quarterback pressures in five consecutive seasons.

"It was fun, obviously a big adjustment, moving to a new city and all that, but guys welcomed me in, introduced me to the right people, made it really good," Lawrence said.

A very welcome addition for Cincinnati. Check out his full media session at the bottom of this article.

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