Dexter Lawrence Shares Stance on Giants Return, Opening Bengals Trade Window

The Cincinnati Bengals have a wide-ope window to make a blockbuster trade for New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. There's been growing speculation. Some Bengals players have gone as far as to drop hints that something is in the works. But nothing has moved. In fact, Lawrence has reportedly been working on a contract extension with the Giants.

But that might have just changed.

Paul Schwartz of the New York Post recently reported that Lawrence wants out of New York, suggesting that if Lawrence has it his way, he's played his final game with the Giants.

Dexter Lawrence Wants Out Of New York

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) gestures during a Thursday Night Football game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Oct. 9, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"If Dexter Lawrence has his wish, he will not suit up for the Giants again. He wants out," Schwartz wrote. "His desire for a new contract from the only NFL team he has ever played for resulted in talks but nothing substantial from a financial standpoint. And now, he wants to turn the page and move on.

"It is past the point of any further negotiations with the Giants, a source told the Post on Thursday, stressing 'Dexter wants to be traded.' As of now, Lawrence does not have the leverage to force a deal. He has two years remaining on the four-year, $90 million contract he signed prior to the 2023 season. Giants head coach John Harbaugh and general manager Joe Schoen have both stated, publicly, that they want Lawrence to anchor the middle of their defensive line as a space-eating, double-team-attracting nose tackle."

This is a stark contrast to Lawrence's feelings for the Giants over the last few weeks. If he's truly done with the Giants, the Bengals could be in the prime position to make a blockbuster move.

Bengals Primed For Dexter Lawrence Trade?

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll talks to New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) during warmups before a preseason game at MetLife Stadium on August 21, 2022, in East Rutherford. Nfl Ny Giants Preseason Game Vs Bengals Bengals At Giants | Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Bengals have a hole at defensive tackle. They may have added Jonathan Allen in free agency, but that's not enough to turn the league's worst run defense into a serviceable one. The Bengals need to add more, which is why they've been closely linked to Peter Woods and Caleb Banks in the 2026 NFL Draft.

But a trade for Lawrence fits their Super Bowl window a lot better.

Assuming the Bengals can acquire Lawrence while keeping the No. 10 pick, they could be looking at the potential of adding Lawrence and a prospect like Caleb Downs or Rueben Bain Jr. in the span of a week.

Making a few moves like this is what turns a bad defense into a good one. It's the kind of move that could take the Bengals back to the Super Bowl.

And it's suddenly a lot more realistic.

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