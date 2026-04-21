Early Market Values for RBs Expected To Sign Multi-Year Contracts, Including Bengals' Chase Brown

For a couple of offseasons, it looked as if the running back position was on its way back to reclaiming some of its cachet.

But the positional value again is being debated as teams in the Top 10 wrestle with the idea of drafting Jeremiyah Love with such a premium pick.

Running backs have gone in the top 10 in three of the last four drafts, and Love is expected to make it four out of five.

Where the debate regarding positional value for running backs really gets heated is when it comes time for the second contract.

And that’s a discussion that will be ongoing in the corner offices at Paycor Stadium as the Cincinnati Bengals weigh whether to extend Chase Brown, who is entering the final year of his rookie deal after setting career highs in every category by one (he was one rushing touchdown shy) in 2025.

In addition to Brown, the Bengals have decisions to make on extending starter cornerbacks DJ Turner II and Dax Hill, and those negotiations are likely to move closer to conclusion well before Brown.

The Bengals could get ahead and work something out with Brown, or they can wait until next offseason. The same goes for Brown. He can bet on himself and have another career year in 2026 that will really drive up his market value.

And while it’s unquestioned the Bengals – and Joe Burrow specifically – value Brown, the current market doesn’t look as robust as it does for some other extension eligible running backs.

There are 10 running backs who rushed for at least 500 yards last season who are eligible for extensions. Like Brown, the Falcons’ Bijan Robinson, Lions Jahmyr Gibbs and Seahawks’ Zach Charbonnet are wrapping up their rookie deals.

Atlanta already has exercised the fifth-year option on Robinson.

The Lions have not done so with Gibbs but are discussing it. The deadline is May 1.

Regardless of Gibbs officially has one year or two remaining on his deal, he is one of six running backs Spotrac.com has picked as the most likely to receive extensions.

The site listed it’s market valuations for each of the six backs, and Brown trails the pack.

Spotrac projects Brown to be worth a four-year, $52 million contract. The $13 million per year number is where he ranks last.

Gibbs leads the way with a market value of three years, $60.6 million ($20.2 million), followed by:

Robinson, three years, $57 million ($19 million).

Jonathan Taylor, Colts, two years, $32 million ($16 million).

Breece Hall, Jets, four years, $62 million ($15.5 million)

Devon Achane, Dolphins, three years, $45 million ($15 million).

And then Brown.

Of course, that could all change with another big season in 2026.

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