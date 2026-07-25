Every Rookie to Watch During Bengals' 2026 Training Camp

The Bengals are firing up training camp in the next few days, and a few rookies have a chance to make some noise and really impact winning this fall.

Cincinnati took seven players in the 2026 NFL Draft, with Dexter Lawrence II headlining the offseason haul after the Bengals traded with the New York Giants for his services.

A path to the Super Bowl likely requires all of these names contributing along the way to win one of the hardest sports championships to capture.

Let's dive into the most intriguing names.

Cashius Howell

Bengals defensive end Cashius Howell (55) runs through a drill during a rookie mini camp workout at the Bengals practice facility in downtown Cincinnati on Friday, May 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cincinnati's top pick in this year's draft has a ton of production in tow from his days at Texas A&M, and this defensive front could really use it. The Bengals posted the Pro Football Focus's fifth-worst team pass-rushing grade last season and tied for the worst pass-rush win rate of any team on ESPN's metric (29% of rushes won, same as Chicago).

Of course, that was without Trey Hendrickson for much of the season, and Shemar Stewart never got going as a rookie, but those opportunities are still wide open for guys like Howell and the newly-signed Boye Mafe.

The 2025 first-team Associated Press All-American finished seventh in the FBS with 11.5 sacks and started all 13 games. He has short arms, but would've been taken much higher on the board if they were a couple of inches longer. That length gap could be a huge boon for Cincinnati's defense this fall after getting the chance to take him.

Colbie Young

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Colbie Young (86) runs drills during practice on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at Kettering Health Practice Fields in downtown Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Young is trying to make a strong case for real game snaps this fall and maybe even push Andrei Iosivas for the third wide receiver role behind Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Health is paramount for the highly-talented Georgia product.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound budding talent could be a diamond in the rough coming off a fractured leg that hampered his production in 2025 to just 318 total snaps. He was the Bulldogs' second leading receiver before that injury with 23 catches for 336 yards and one touchdown. Young sufferred the injury while making a 36-yard catch against Ole Miss, with big-play ability flowing through that frame.

The WR3 spot could be wide open for the taking if Young can pop. Iosivas played pretty poorly in his third NFL season (53.7 PFF grade, seventh-worst among 112 receivers with 30-plus targets). Cincinnati's offense can take another leap forward if Young plays well and takes over that role in camp.

Jack Endries

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas tight end Jack Endries (TE06) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tight end is another spot where Cincinnati has mined out nice production during the Joe Burrow era, but it has always left a little to be desired. Enter Endries, who likely won't push for any kind of starting role as a seventh-round pick, but could earn much more opportunity than most final-round picks can find.

Endries transferred from Cal to Texas last season and sparked a nice connection with star quarterback Arch Manning (33 catches for 346 yards and three touchdowns). He has a ton of experience at one of the hardest positions in the NFL to jump into from college, which should help him transition more easily as a rookie. This versatile option had a midseason swoon in his performance, but was solid with a 68.5 overall Pro Football Focus grade and no sub-grades lower than 65.1.

Endries has dramatically improved his run blocking every year, and that's crucial to getting on the field early in his career. Still, he's going to have to be dialed in to not only find playing time but also make the team. Mixing experience and pedigree, Endries is fifth on the depth chart right now behind Mike Gesicki, Drew Sample, Erick All, and Tanner Hudson.

A position that could be one of the deepest on the team by the start of September.

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Amazon. Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals! Join the 65,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.