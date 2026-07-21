Latest NFL WR Rankings Are a Complete Disrespect to Bengals Star Ja'Marr Chase

The Cincinnati Bengals are preparing for what will be one of the most important seasons in the franchise's history.

That Super Bowl appearance feels like an eternity ago. The Bengals have now missed the playoffs in three straight seasons. Of course, injuries to quarterback Joe Burrow have played a major role in that. However, for the first time in what feels like a long time, health appears to be on the Bengals' side.

On paper, the Bengals could have one of their best teams since that Super Bowl appearance in the 2021 season. One of the greatest talents on this team is wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase runs drills during practice on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at Kettering Health Practice Fields in downtown Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Since his NFL debut in 2021, Chase has been one of (if not the best) wide receivers in the league. In all five seasons of his career, Chase has been a Pro Bowl selection and has earned two All-Pro selections.

Fans love to debate who the best player is at every position. For the most part, Chase is always at the top of the list during those conversations. However, Pro Football Focus recently shared a list of the top 10 wide receivers heading into the 2026 season, and Chase isn't even in the top three.

(EDITORS NOTE: caption correction) Dec 21, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to PFF, Chase is the fourth-best wide receiver coming into the 2026 season. Third on the list is Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson. Seattle Seahawks receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba is second, and coming in at number one is Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua.

While Nacua and Smith-Njigba had monster seasons in 2025, dropping Chase that far down the list is still asinine.

So, why do some feel that Chase has dropped down the list of best receivers? It honestly feels like this could be due to what the Bengals looked like without Burrow in 2025.

After leading the league in nearly every statistical category in 2024, Chase's numbers slightly dropped in 2025 for obvious reasons. The Bengals only had their elite starting quarterback for eight games last season.

"Chase has been nothing short of a superstar since the Bengals selected him in the 2021 NFL Draft," the article stated. "He has eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first five NFL seasons, while his 3,120 receiving yards and 25 receiving touchdowns over the past two years both lead the league. Chase is particularly dangerous with the ball in his hands, leading all players with 1,445 yards after the catch and 47 forced missed tackles since the start of the 2024 season."

Even without Burrow for a good chunk, Chase had an impressive season where he still led the league in targets with 185 and finished the season with1,412 receiving yards and eight touchdown receptions.

Chase's numbers last season were more of the receiver being a victim of his circumstances. What receiver would do better without their starting quarterback? Bengals fans shouldn't be worried about any kind of drop-off from their star receiver this season.

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