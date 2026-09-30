Familiar Face Open to Bengals Return to Fill Key Need

The linebackers have remained a weak point of the Bengals defense despite the confidence preached from the coaching staff and front office after not adding a veteran to the room. A familiar name appears interested in reuniting with the Bengals.

Germaine Pratt responded to posts on X from fans calling for a reunion between he and the Bengals after a brutal week 3 loss to the Steelers. He emphasized that behind the Bengals improved defensive line he would bring positive results highlighted with a clip of a TFL from the teams 2024 victory over the Cowboys.

"I know... the dline will get double team and results," Pratt responded on X.

That leads to the queston. Should the Bengals consider a reunion with 30-year-old Pratt?

Pratt Would Bring Leadership to the Linebacker Unit

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt (57) recovers a Chiefs fumble in the second quarter of the NFL Week 2 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. The Bengals led 16-10 at halftime. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Pratt made a name for himself in Cincinnati as a key part of the Bengals opportunistic defense that helped them get to back-to-back AFC championship game in 2021 and 2022. His best play came when he intercepted Raiders quarterback Derek Carr in the 2021 wild card game to give the team their first postseason win in three decades.

His teammates named him a captain of the team in 2024 which highlighted the respect he earned as a leader. Depite that the team released Pratt the following offseason due to poor performance as the defense struggled to develop talent after the departures of Jessie Bates and DJ Reader.

He played for both the Raiders and Colts last season, and spent time this offseason as a coaching assistant at NC State. Pratt racked up 126 tackles in 16 games last season (4 for Raiders, 12 for Colts).

It is logical to believe that he could come back and play at a respectable level with the new additions to the defensive line and Bryan Cook at safety. He would likely fill the role of a mentor that Josh Bynes played in 2020 for the Bengals when Pratt was in his second season and Logan Wilson was a rookie.

Barrett Carter and Demetrius Knight Jr. clearly need a veteran to rotate with them as both have struggled heavily to start their sophomore seasons. Carter is coming off a game where the Steelers targeted him heavily, highlighted with a horrendous missed tackle on tight end Darnell Washington.

Pratt is not in his prime anymore, but he could absolutely help stabilize the Bengals young linebacker room if given the opportunity. Check out Pratt's exchange on X below:

I know… the dline will get double team and results pic.twitter.com/r4NwpUmq4w — Germaine Pratt (@GermainePratt7) September 29, 2026

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