The Cincinnati Bengals player likely to most impacted by today’s flurry of moves is one who was not involved in either the comings or the goings.

Oft-shuffled cornerback Dax Hill could be forced to move back inside with starting slot Jalen Davis landing on Injured Reserve with a hamstring injury suffered in Sunday’s 30-27 loss at Pittsburgh.

Hill has been amenable – at least publicly – to the constant flip-flopping across the secondary, and he’ll likely lean into the “whatever is best for the team” mantra this week.

But he can’t be pleased about being moved again, especially after seemingly settling into a permanent spot at outside corner, where he has played well the last two-plus seasons.

Hill is tied for third among cornerbacks this season with five pass breakups. He’s tied for second with 21 tackles.

Bengals DB Dax Hill Has Experience at Multiple Spots

Jan 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Dax Hill (23) exits the player tunnel during introductions before a game against the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Drafted in the first round in 2022 to be Jessie Bates’ successor, Hill played sparingly as a rookie, logging 71 snaps in the slot, 17 at outside corner and 17 at free safety.

In 2023, he played 605 snaps at free safety, 230 as a box safety, 187 in the slot and 30 outside.

In 2024, he made the shift to outside corner, logging 203 of his 282 snaps there before suffering a season-ending ACL injury.

Last year, he split time between outside corner (409 snaps) and slot (366).

Both he and DJ Turner II are eligible for extensions, but no one could blame Hill if he decides his best option is to find a new home in another city and preferably a permanent home on the field as an outside corner.

Given his experience in the slot, Hill is far better suited to replace Hill than third-round rookie Tacario Davis.

When Jalen Davis went down and Tacario Davis came in, the rookie played all 19 of his snaps at outside corner. Hill played 19 in the slot, which gives you an idea of the thought process for defensive coordinator Al Golden and the secondary coaches.

In addition to Hill’s experience, Tacario is built to play inside with his height and length.

Also Tuesday, the Bengals waived wide receiver and returner Ke’Shawn Williams, whose muffed punt in the fourth quarter gave the Steelers the ball at the Cincinnati 14, enabling the Steelers to tie the game.

Replacing Davis and Williams on the 53-man roster are tight end Tanner Hudson, whom the Bengals signed from the practice squad, and wide receiver Mitch Tinsley, whom the team signed off the Houston Texans practice squad.

Tinsley appeared in 17 games with four starts for the Bengals last year. He would have made the 53-man roster again this year had it not been for the surprise feelgood story of training camp with former Canadian Football League wide receiver Dohnte Moore.

The Bengals are thin are receiver with Andrei Iosivas on IR with a thumb injury and rookie Cobie Young dealing with a knee injury he suffered on the first play of Sunday’s game, leaving him unavailable for Sunday’s game against Jacksonville.

Tinsley knows the offense and can step in and share snaps with Moore.

Also, Huson and fellow tight end Mike Gesicki have roles closer to that of a slot receiver than true tight end, so the Bengals won't need to feel forced to make Tinsley active right away.

The Miami Dolphins signed linebacker Shaka Heyward off the Bengals practice squad, leaving them with two vacancies.

Cincinnati filled those spots with the signing of safety Isaiah Nwokobia, who was with the Bengals in training camp, and safety Beau Brade, a third-year player who was with the Ravens in 2024 and Giants last year.

It will be interesting to see if the Bengals bring Williams back to the practice squad if he clears waivers. They don’t have another true punt returner on the team behind Meyers.

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