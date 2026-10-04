Bengals Score First Touchdown Against Jaguars With Mike Gesicki Exclamation Point
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The Bengals responded quickly in the second half to spark their offense on Sunday. Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins kept the next-man-up mentality going in the pass-catching department and capped things with a short TD pass to Mike Gesicki.
Cincinnati trails Jacksonville 13-10 as Ja'Marr Chase goes through further evaluation for a concussion after taking a nasty hit in the game. Burrow has thrown one interception along the way, but has otherwise looked strong on Sunday working with the next names on the depth chart.
Check out the strike to Gesicki and the drive log below:
15-yd Touchdown Pass
8:44 - 3rd
(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short middle to M.Gesicki for 15 yards, TOUCHDOWN. JAX-E.Murray was injured during the play. E.McPherson extra point is GOOD, Center-W.Wagner, Holder-R.Rehkow.
3rd & 8 at JAX 15
-3-yd Run
9:31 - 3rd
C.Brown right end to JAX 15 for -3 yards (V.Miller).
2nd & 5 at JAX 12
5-yd Penalty
9:34 - 3rd
(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass incomplete short middle to E.All [T.Walker].PENALTY on JAX-T.Walker, Defensive Offside, 5 yards, enforced at JAX 17 - No Play.
2nd & 10 at JAX 17
Incompletion
9:38 - 3rd
(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to T.Higgins (J.Jones) [T.Walker].
1st & 10 at JAX 17
6-yd Pass
10:17 - 3rd
(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short right to D.Meyers to JAX 17 for 6 yards (R.Lane).
2nd & 3 at JAX 23
7-yd Pass
11:01 - 3rd
(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short left to C.Brown to JAX 23 for 7 yards (F.Oluokun).
1st & 10 at JAX 30
14-yd Pass
11:39 - 3rd
(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short left to T.Higgins pushed ob at JAX 30 for 14 yards (E.Murray).
2nd & 10 at JAX 44
Incompletion
11:45 - 3rd
(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass incomplete short middle to S.Perine.
1st & 10 at JAX 44
2-yd Run
12:23 - 3rd
(Shotgun) J.Burrow scrambles left end pushed ob at JAX 44 for 2 yards (F.Oluokun).
3rd & 2 at JAX 46
5-yd Pass
13:03 - 3rd
(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short right to C.Brown to JAX 46 for 5 yards (F.Oluokun).
2nd & 7 at CIN 49
3-yd Run
13:40 - 3rd
C.Brown right end to CIN 49 for 3 yards (R.Orhorhoro).
1st & 10 at CIN 46
16-yd Pass
14:13 - 3rd
(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short left to T.Higgins pushed ob at CIN 46 for 16 yards (J.Jones).
2nd & 13 at CIN 30
Sack
14:55 - 3rd
J.Burrow sacked at CIN 30 for -3 yards (A.Armstead).
1st & 10 at CIN 33
Kickoff
15:00 - 3rd
C.Little kicks 60 yards from JAX 35 to CIN 5. D.Meyers pushed the ball to the CIN 33 for 28 yards (Q.Morris).
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Russ Heltman is on the Bearcats and Bengals beat for On SI. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.