Bengals Score First Touchdown Against Jaguars With Mike Gesicki Exclamation Point

The Bengals responded quickly in the second half to spark their offense on Sunday. Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins kept the next-man-up mentality going in the pass-catching department and capped things with a short TD pass to Mike Gesicki.

Cincinnati trails Jacksonville 13-10 as Ja'Marr Chase goes through further evaluation for a concussion after taking a nasty hit in the game. Burrow has thrown one interception along the way, but has otherwise looked strong on Sunday working with the next names on the depth chart.

Check out the strike to Gesicki and the drive log below:

88 in the end zone.#JAXvsCIN at 1:00 PM on CBS/Paramount+ pic.twitter.com/xF1jzmxU2w — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 4, 2026

15-yd Touchdown Pass

8:44 - 3rd

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short middle to M.Gesicki for 15 yards, TOUCHDOWN. JAX-E.Murray was injured during the play. E.McPherson extra point is GOOD, Center-W.Wagner, Holder-R.Rehkow.

3rd & 8 at JAX 15

-3-yd Run

9:31 - 3rd

C.Brown right end to JAX 15 for -3 yards (V.Miller).

2nd & 5 at JAX 12

5-yd Penalty

9:34 - 3rd

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass incomplete short middle to E.All [T.Walker].PENALTY on JAX-T.Walker, Defensive Offside, 5 yards, enforced at JAX 17 - No Play.

2nd & 10 at JAX 17

Incompletion

9:38 - 3rd

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to T.Higgins (J.Jones) [T.Walker].

1st & 10 at JAX 17

6-yd Pass

10:17 - 3rd

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short right to D.Meyers to JAX 17 for 6 yards (R.Lane).

2nd & 3 at JAX 23

7-yd Pass

11:01 - 3rd

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short left to C.Brown to JAX 23 for 7 yards (F.Oluokun).

1st & 10 at JAX 30

14-yd Pass

11:39 - 3rd

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short left to T.Higgins pushed ob at JAX 30 for 14 yards (E.Murray).

2nd & 10 at JAX 44

Incompletion

11:45 - 3rd

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass incomplete short middle to S.Perine.

1st & 10 at JAX 44

2-yd Run

12:23 - 3rd

(Shotgun) J.Burrow scrambles left end pushed ob at JAX 44 for 2 yards (F.Oluokun).

3rd & 2 at JAX 46

5-yd Pass

13:03 - 3rd

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short right to C.Brown to JAX 46 for 5 yards (F.Oluokun).

2nd & 7 at CIN 49

3-yd Run

13:40 - 3rd

C.Brown right end to CIN 49 for 3 yards (R.Orhorhoro).

1st & 10 at CIN 46

16-yd Pass

14:13 - 3rd

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short left to T.Higgins pushed ob at CIN 46 for 16 yards (J.Jones).

2nd & 13 at CIN 30

Sack

14:55 - 3rd

J.Burrow sacked at CIN 30 for -3 yards (A.Armstead).

1st & 10 at CIN 33

Kickoff

15:00 - 3rd

C.Little kicks 60 yards from JAX 35 to CIN 5. D.Meyers pushed the ball to the CIN 33 for 28 yards (Q.Morris).

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