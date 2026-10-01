Ja'Marr Chase Reveals How Joe Burrow Responds To Losses When The Cameras Aren't Around

Ja'Marr Chase and the Bengals are in full Jaguars preparation mode as Cincinnati tries to respond from its Week 3 loss against Pittsburgh. Everyone takes losing differently, and Chase touched on how he and Joe Burrow approach the days after losses.

The Bengals' best player dove into the topic with the local media on Thursday.

Loss Response

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and head coach Zac Taylor talk with wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) on the bench after a drive in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 3 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Washington Commanders at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. The Bengals remain winless after a 38-33 loss to Washington. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Pretty much the same when he comes back in (to the building the following week). I think the biggest difference is after the game," Chase said about Burrow at the podium.

Both of the team leaders keep a good head on their shoulders, not getting too high or low after losses. They have a big task at hand this week against a Jaguars team in the driver's seat of the AFC South and eager to make real playoff noise for the first time in Trevor Lawrence's career.

"They've been having the same players since last year too. Those guys are just getting years under their belt, so they probably learned a little more," Chase said about the Jacksonville secondary before touching on how the new-look receiver depth is growing this week. "I can't really say on that because I'm not in that position. But from the looks of it, I would say those guys are handling it really well, especially Colbie (Young) making adjustments. He came in right away and knew what he was doing. So same with Dohnte (Meyers). Dohnte has been coming in off the rip and been picking up other people's reps like we practice it, so that's a good sign. And then we added Mitch (Tinsley) back into the collection because he's already been here, already knows a little bit of offense, so it's a perfect fit."

The two-time All-Pro actually just hit a milestone in his career this past weekend, a silver lining to take away from the frustrating loss.

Chase went past 7,000 career yards in the game. He is just 79 yards away from passing Isaac Curtis for third-most yards in team history, and will surely break Chad Johnson's mark (10,783 yards) in the next few years.

"I actually found out while I was shooting my podcast, and that was the first time that I knew about it. But I appreciate that, so hopefully I get more," Chase said.

Another chance to boost that tally is just a few days away.

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