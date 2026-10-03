Former Bengals Star Hints at NFL Comeback: 'I'm Back'

Former Bengals and Texans running back Joe Mixon hasn't played in the NFL since 2024. That may change in the near future.

Mixon posted a hype video on X on Saturday teasing a possible return. The video included commentary on his status, which included a foot injury that sidelined him for the entire 2025 season.

At the end of the video, Mixon made his return clear "Let's Go! I'm back, baby!" he yelled.

Mixon's Injury

Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon (28) runs the ball as Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) defends during the second half of a 2025 AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Mixon missed the entire 2025 season with a foot injury. Texans general manager Nick Caserio called it a "freak" injury, but didn't offer many details.

Houston released Mixon in March after trading for David Montgomery. The Bengals traded Mixon to the Texans ahead of the 2024 season.

Mixon ran for 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2024 en route to a Pro Bowl. He also had 36 catches for 309 yards and another score.

Time With Bengals

Mixon spent seven seasons with the Bengals from 2017-2023. He was selected in the second round (48th overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft. He ran for 6,412 yards and 49 touchdowns in 97 regular season games. They traded him to Houston after the 2023 season.

"I appreciate my time there. I had a hell of a seven years," Mixon told Josina Anderson nearly two years ago. "When it came down to it, it was an unfortunate situation where things changed a little bit and obviously they had them fake a** beat writers, reporters. I don't care, I'm not there any more... When it come down to it, my teammates know what it is."

By the end of his tenure with the Bengals, Mixon was unhappy with his role on offense. The coaching staff had no plans of giving him 25 or more carries per game, despite Mixon voicing his displeasure behind the scenes. He opened up about his frustrations a bit with Anderson after settling in with the Texans.

"When it come down to it I'm going to do what the coach wants me to do, but at the same time I'm going to play football. That's just what it is. You're not gonna turn me into a robot," Mixon said. "You're not gonna turn me into a person that... That's not what I do. One thing that I can appreciate here [in Houston] is they utilize my skillset. I've always been a threat in the passing game and one thing about here, they give me my screens. They give me my choices, they give me flat routes that I can take. They give me all types of combinations. They utilize me."

It's unclear if Mixon will get another shot, but it's reasonable to think a team would at least bring him in for a workout. That's assuming that the video below is his way of telling NFL teams and fans that he's 100% healthy and ready to return. Watch the video: