Bengals Score on Second Drive in Spain Game to Continue Hot Offense Against Falcons

Joe Burrow now has back-to-back weeks with a rushing touchdown after Cincinnati's latest scoring drive against the Falcons. The Bengals lead 14-10 in Spainafter Burrow led a long TD drive down to the one-yard line.

He punched things in from there and now has 24 total touchdowns this season as he continues his MVP push for the 5-2 Bengals.

Check out the touchdown and drive log below as Cincinnati tries to get the ball back and score again:

6.2 yards per run, 1 TD, 2 explosives and a 67% success rate for the Bengals on two drives. — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) November 8, 2026

1-yd Touchdown Run

12:56 - 2nd

J.Burrow left guard for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN. E.McPherson extra point is GOOD, Center-W.Wagner, Holder-R.Rehkow.



2nd & Goal at ATL 1

0-yd Run

13:36 - 2nd

C.Brown up the middle to ATL 1 for no gain (L.London; J.Bates).



1st & Goal at ATL 1

13-yd Pass

14:19 - 2nd

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short middle to J.Chase to ATL 1 for 13 yards (X.Watts; A.Terrell).

2nd & 10 at ATL 14



Incompletion

14:22 - 2nd

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to J.Chase (C.Henderson).

1st & 10 at ATL 14



16-yd Run

15:00 - 2nd

C.Brown left tackle to ATL 14 for 16 yards (X.Watts; K.Daniels).

1st & 10 at ATL 30



END QUARTER 1

11-yd Pass

0:02 - 1st

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short right to C.Brown to ATL 30 for 11 yards (L.London).

1st & 10 at ATL 41



13-yd Pass

0:42 - 1st

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short middle to J.Chase to ATL 41 for 13 yards (K.Daniels).

2nd & 6 at CIN 46



4-yd Run

1:20 - 1st

(Shotgun) S.Perine up the middle to CIN 46 for 4 yards (L.London).

1st & 10 at CIN 42



7-yd Pass

2:01 - 1st

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short left to T.Higgins to CIN 42 for 7 yards (C.Henderson).

3rd & 5 at CIN 35



5-yd Pass

2:12 - 1st

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Higgins pushed ob at CIN 35 for 5 yards (J.Bates).

2nd & 10 at CIN 30



0-yd Run

2:51 - 1st

(Shotgun) C.Brown right end to CIN 30 for no gain (Z.Harrison).

1st & 10 at CIN 30



Kickoff

2:56 - 1st

N.Folk kicks 62 yards from ATL 35 to CIN 3. D.Meyers to CIN 30 for 27 yards (D.Hellams).

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