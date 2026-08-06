The Cincinnati Bengals have put the 2025 season in the rearview mirror.

Of course, it wouldn't be a Bengals season without receiving a scare on the first day of camp. 2025 first round pick Shemar Stewart had a scary leg injury in the team's first practice. However, head coach Zac Taylor has revealed that Stewart should be fine moving forward after a couple of months on the mend.

The Bengals have one thing on their minds, and that's reminding everyone in the NFL how talented this team actually is. One former Bengals wide receiver agrees that the team should have high expectations coming into this season, and there's one reason why.

Trust In Joe

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass during the first day of Cincinnati Bengals training camp at the Paycor Stadium practice facility in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Former Bengals wide receiver Andrew Hawkins joined ESPN's Get Up last Thursday morning. During a segment on the Bengals, Hawkins mentioned he has high expectations for the team this season because quarterback Joe Burrow has those same expectations.

"I think Joe Burrow has an MVP season this year," Hawkins said when asked about buying into the Bengals' hype for this season. "I think that's the expectation because Joe Burrow has said himself that this is the best roster that he has had in the NFL."

Jul 29, 2026; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) walks on the field during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It does feel like the Bengals are coming into the season with one of the most talented rosters in the league.

One of the biggest additions for this season has been defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. Last season, the Bengals allowed the most rushing yards per game in the league at 147.1 yards.

What's the easiest way to fix that? You go out and get one of the best defensive tackles in the game, like Lawrence. The former New York Giants star isn't the only addition the Bengals made on the defensive line this offseason.

Oct 6, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) celebrates after a tackle during the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at NorthWest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Bengals also added multi-time Pro Bowler Jonathan Allen to their defensive front. That's a lot of veteran experience added to a unit that desperately needed it.

All of the talk about the Bengals is normally about their high-powered offense. However, the defense may be coming into this season overlooked by some.

Hawkins is telling the world to buy stock in the Bengals now. It could be a special season in Cincinnati.

"My expectations are high and that's because Joe Burrow's expectations are high." @Hawk has confidence in the Bengals this upcoming season 💪 pic.twitter.com/IBfTt96N7W — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) July 30, 2026

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