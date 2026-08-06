Anthony Muñoz has had a complete NFL profile for nearly three decades — and somehow, it keeps getting more impressive.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer has nothing left to prove, but the Cincinnati Bengals legend received another reminder of his place in NFL history when CBS Sports ranked him among the 100 greatest players of all time. Munoz was the only player primarily associated with Cincinnati to appear on the list, and he was ranked ahead of NFL icons such as Emmitt Smith, Ray Lewis, Aaron Donald, and Brett Favre.

He was also the highest-ranked offensive tackle on the list.

“The greatest left tackle in NFL history, Muñoz earned 11 straight Pro Bowl nods and was an All-Pro in nine of his 13 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals,” CBS Sports' Bryan DeArdo wrote. “A pillar on the Bengals' first two Super Bowl teams, Muñoz's pass protection helped both Ken Anderson and Boomer Esiason win league MVPs.”

No. 19: Anthony Muñoz, LT (1980-92)

Nov 5, 1989; Los Angeles, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Anthony Munoz (78) in action against the Los Angeles Raiders during the 1989 season at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bengals selected Muñoz at pick No. 3 in the 1980 NFL Draft despite concerns surrounding the knee injuries he suffered at USC. He quickly put those concerns to rest and developed into one of the most dominant offensive linemen of his generation.

Muñoz earned 11 consecutive Pro Bowl selections from 1981 through 1991. He was also named a first-team All-Pro nine times, including eight consecutive seasons from 1981 through 1988.

He became a ccornerstone of both Cincinnati teams that reached the Super Bowl during the 1980s. The Bengals made their first appearance following the 1981 season before returning seven years later.

After spending his entire 13-year career with the Bengals, Muñoz was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1998, his first year of eligibility.

Cincinnati has had plenty of stars throughout its history, but Munoz is in a category of his own. Being placed inside the top 20 — and ahead of every other offensive tackle — is a reminder that he set the standard for offensive linemen for years to come.

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