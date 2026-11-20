Joe Burrow popped onto the podium a day late this week due to illness, but the Bengals' most important player is ready to roll for the latest game action against Washington.

Burrow is part of a small group of talents under the weather this week, but he stifled any thinking that he won't suit up on Monday night.

"That's life," Burrow said about fighting through illness. "Not bad."

Fighting Illness

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and wide receiver Ja'marr Chase (1) walk for the locker room after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 10 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026. The Bengals improved to 7-2 on the season with a 38-18 win over the Steelers. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The star was a full participant in Thursday's practice session and was out there again on Friday like normal. Burrow leaves no stone unturned to get healthy.

"Sleep as much as you can, hydrate, get an I.V. It's not the end of the world," Burrow noted.

Burrow has been unbelievable this season, ranking first in Ben Baldwin's adjusted EPA + PFF grade blend by nine points more than the next closest quarterback.

No passer on earth is playing better football right now. He gets to face the 22nd-ranked defense by EPA/play on Monday night.

"It's just the way we have this team going right now, and I think Joe's playing at such a high level," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said about his offense this week. "He's playing very fast. He's oftentimes just taking what the defense gives him. So it's an easy decision for him in terms of where to go with the ball. There's a whole crew of guys that probably don't get enough credit for their role in the whole thing.

"You're talking about Chase Brown, Samaje, Drew Sample, a whole tight end group of knowing when to leak out and expect the ball and some of that stuff, or they're maybe as protectors. So I think it's just how we operate, and it's worked well for us. The guys have bought in and understand the role and play the role as highly as we need them to."

Burrow and the whole offense will try to keep this five-game winning streak rolling on the road Monday night.

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