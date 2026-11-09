Zac Taylor Shoots Down Idea That Bengals Will Make Trade Before Deadline

The NFL trade deadline is quickly approaching, and rumors and deals are gaining momentum.

Many experts believe the Bengals have a strong roster but need to make a move or two to improve their chances of winning. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor thinks differently.

"No, I feel good about where we're at," Taylor said when asked whether any specific areas of the team need improvement from the outside.

The Bengals have been mentioned in rumors as being interested in Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor, as well as actively looking for "middle-tier options across the board," according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

When pressed again about what the next 24 hours would look like for Taylor with the trade deadline looming, he again said, "That's just that's a bunch for everybody to talk about, but we're good."

"We're just focused on Pittsburgh right now. It's our biggest focus," Taylor continued.

Taylor keeps dismissing trade talk, emphasizing that roster building depends on execution and internal development, not midseason trades. Taylor believes the Bengals' success starts in their own locker room. They need to tune out the outside noise and focus on what they can control. Taylor highlights how guys on the practice squad and backup unit step in seamlessly when injuries hit, specifically on the offense.

"Smart players get an opportunity to play here...We hold them to the same standard as Ja'Marr and Tee... The next-man-up mentality has been really good for us, and those guys have embraced it and stepped up."

Taylor clearly believes in the current roster and sees no need to bring in outside help.

The Bengals are betting on themselves. Of course, Taylor's comments don't mean the Bengals won't add at the deadline. They've made in season trades in each of the past two seasons. They also swung a blockbuster deal with the Giants for Dexter Lawrence in April.

Taylor can't come out and say they're hoping to add to the team. That's out of his control. His job as head coach is to focus on the players in the building.

The Bengals have won four-straight games. They host the Steelers on Sunday with first place in the AFC North on the line.

"We're not running from divisional games. A team that's gotten us once," Taylor said. "I think we've done a good job of just focusing on the opponent in front of us and making that game the biggest game of the year, and that will be no different this week when Pittsburgh comes down."

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