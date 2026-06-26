Heartwarming Zac Taylor Interaction Surfaces Amidst Bengals 2026 Offseason

Another nice Zac Taylor story surfaced from the Bengals community this week.

The head coach noticed a few out-of-town baseball fans from Wisconsin walking around the stadium amidst MLB's Brewers being in town to play the Reds this week, and he gave them an impromptu Paycor Stadium tour.

Taylor is known for fully integrating into and embracing the Cincinnati community as he approaches a decade of coaching the city's most popular team.

Stadium Tour Time

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor watches during practice at the Paycor Stadium practice field in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

An anonymous person posted the story below on the Stadium Chasers Facebook page.

"So this is crazy! My sons and I did our annual away Brewer game/series this year, vs. the Reds. On the afternoon of Day 2, we are out walking around and went to check out the Bengals stadium," The post began. "As we are walking along the backside by the river, looking at the stadium, an SUV pulls up, the window goes down, the guy asks us if we are from Milwaukee because he noticed the Brewers swag, we said yes. Then asked if we are football fans, and we said yes. Then, I said, I assume you are Packer fans and we said yes. His final question: Do you want a tour of our stadium? And that's when my oldest son recognized him and said, Wait, your coach Taylor!!!! and he said, Yes, meet me at the gate about 50 yards up. He takes off, and we start running.

"Met with him, introduced himself, and proceeded to give us a full tour of the players' locker room, training facility, took us through the tunnel that the players go out onto the field, and then introduced us to the owner because he was out on the field doing his daily walk. We couldn't believe it. Coach was amazing, and we don't know what we did to deserve that. After we left, we were still in shock. It was an amazing experience, and we couldn't stop talking about it. Went to the pro shop and bought some Bengals caps. I guess we can add Paycor Stadium to our list alongside Great American Ball Park on the same trip. Great city, great fans to include three additional Bengals fans!"

Taylor has fallen short of the winning expectations for reasons inside and outside his control in recent seasons, but his character and commitment to representing the 513 with class have never been in question.

The now-eighth-year head coach has grown from a young, inexperienced lead man to a full-fledged locker room pied piper, while trying to include the little guy along the way.

He's the right voice to represent Cincinnati, and he gets his most talented Bengals roster yet to attack wins with this fall.

Just wanted to be clear this isn’t my story. - I found it on Facebook and thought it was awesome. I don’t have much of a following, so I’m tagging you guys in hopes more Bengals fans on X get to see it. Really cool story about Zac Taylor. @JoeGoodberry @JakeLiscow @zimwhodey pic.twitter.com/XAIYFtGzTS — Bob Banana (@BobBanana586022) June 26, 2026

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