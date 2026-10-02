Ja'Marr Chase had Dexter Lawrence and Tee Higgins join him for the latest edition of his podcast, Chasing No 1, this week, and they dove into a funny trash-talk interaction Chase had with Lawrence at the beginning of training camp.

The 6-5, 350-pound Lawrence wasn't hearing it from a player much smaller than him in Chase. All the Bengals teammates looked like they had fun chopping it up.

"I know my first time when I meet a lot of people they be telling me they don't understand what I'm saying, cause I slur my words, so I be having to slow down a lot. But for him, that wasn't the case. He was just a cool dude from the jump. You know what I'm saying? He came in right away," Chase said. "I think the first time I tried to talk a little smack to him at practice, he was like, 'I don't mess with little dudes.' I just stopped messing with him. I just walked away."

Lawrence has a pretty quiet demeanor in front of cameras, but he can talk trash with the best of them in between those white lines.

Trash talk, celebrations, it's all part of the fun of NFL games, and Chase (along with Higgins) broke out a new celebration last weekend that the NFL league office is clearly much more pleased with than the people's elbow.

Neither Bengals player got fined for it after using the new motion this week.

"I can't really control what they do and how they handle it," Chase said to round out his comments on the fine he got last week. "I'm just speaking up for myself on how certain situations play out at the end of the day. When I was a kid growing up, you know what I'm saying? That's all they did when they got to the end zone. You know what I'm saying? So one of the big reasons, a lot of kids back in the day about my time are trying to get the end zone. We trying to make a celebration to do some fire stuff. They say when you get to the end zone, it's a party. You have fun in the end zone. That's what it's always been."

Check out the full interview with Lawrence below:

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