'I'm Gonna Speak to Him' - New Bengals DT Dexter Lawrence Wants Shemar Stewart's No. 97

On the roster page on the Cincinnati Bengals website, none of the newly signed players have been assigned numbers.

But Monday morning at his introductory news conference 36 hours after arriving via trade with the New York Giants, defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence made it clear he would like to have No. 97.

That’s the number he wore for all seven of his seasons with the Giants. But it’s also the number assigned to Shemar Stewart after the Bengals made the defensive end their first-round pick 2025.

Lawrence said the idea of wearing 97 in Cincinnati has been broached.

“There have been questions,” he said. “I wanna get it. I know Stewart has it right now, but I'm gonna speak to him and see what he wants to do.”

Stewart isn’t eligible for a new contract until after the 2027 season, but he still might be coming into more money this offseason if Lawrence wants the number bad enough.

And it's not like he could have gotten too attached to No. 97 in one season, although he speak reverentially about it and it's former owner, Geno Atkins, when the Bengals gave it to him last May.

Stewart wore No. 4 at Texas A&M, and he asked for it when he arrived. But the Bengals told him it wasn't option.

No. 4 currently belongs to practice squad quarterback Sean Clifford, so in theory it’s a switch Stewart could make if the team changes its philosophy.

The Bengals made an exception in the way they landed Lawrence. Why not another in playing musical jerseys?

Only three players who didn’t play quarterback, kicker or punter have ever worn a single digit number for the Bengals.

And none of them played defense.

It’s only been since 2021 that the NFL started allowing defensive players to wear single-digit numbers.

If Stewart gives Lawrence 97 and sticks with a traditional defensive lineman number, the only one in the 90s available is 91, wore most recently by Trey Hendrickson, of course.

Joseph Ossai’s 58 and several others in the 50s are up for grabs, as well as a few in the 60s and 70s.

Circling back to the three non-QB or specialists who have worn a single digit jersey, this list might win you a bar bet.

Everyone will know Ja’Marr Chase (1) and Tee Higgins (5).

But you have to go all the way back to the Bengals’ inaugural season of 1968 to find the other player.

Flanker Monk Williams, their 38th-round pick in their 1968 expansion draft, wore No. 6 for two games as a rookie and never played in the league again.

If Stewart is allowed to wear No. 4, he will be just the ninth Bengals player to do so.

QB Erik Wilhelm

QB Scott Covington

QB Casey Bramlet

QB J.T. O’Sullivan

K Aaron Pettrey

K Randy Bullock

P Drue Chrisman

QB AJ McCarron

The single-digit thing could be an issue for new safety Bryan Cook as well. He has only worn No. 6 since entering the league in 2022.

Jonathan Allen wore 93 and 95 during his nine seasons with the Vikings and Commanders.

No. 93 currently belongs to defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson, while No. 95 is defensive Howard Cross III.

Defensive end Boye Mafe wore 53 for his four seasons in Seattle. That number is currently available in Cincinnati.

Safety Kyle Dugger has worn Nos. 23, 29 and 35. With the Bengals not re-signing cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt, 29 is the only number of three available.

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