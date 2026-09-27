Joe Burrow Slices Up Secondary to Tie Steelers in Week 3
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Cincinnati answered the Steelers with a sharp Joe Burrow throwing session to tie things up 7-7 on Sunday. Burrow found his favorite target in Chase, and he stretched for the end zone after a long Week 3 drive where the Bengals passer went 7-of-7 with 60 yards passing and the Bengals score.
It was one of their first drives while trailing this season, Burrow posted a 142 passer rating in response.
Check out the drive log below and Chase's big play, marking his third touchdown of the season:
3-yd Touchdown Pass
5:50 - 1st
J.Bayer reported in as eligible. J.Burrow pass short right to J.Chase for 3 yards, TOUCHDOWN. E.McPherson extra point is GOOD, Center-W.Wagner, Holder-R.Rehkow.
1st & Goal at PIT 3
5-yd Run
6:38 - 1st
(Shotgun) S.Perine left guard to PIT 3 for 5 yards (P.Queen; R.Jenkins).
3rd & 2 at PIT 8
7-yd Pass
7:20 - 1st
(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short middle to J. Chase to PIT 8 for 7 yards (J.Ramsey; P.Queen).
2nd & 9 at PIT 15
6-yd Pass
8:02 - 1st
(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short left to T.Hudson to PIT 15 for 6 yards (J.Dean).
1st & 15 at PIT 21
5-yd Penalty
8:23 - 1st
(Shotgun) PENALTY on CIN-D.Meyers, False Start, 5 yards, enforced at PIT 16 - No Play.
1st & 10 at PIT 16
10-yd Pass
9:07 - 1st
(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short left to T.Higgins to PIT 16 for 10 yards (J.Dean) [C.Heyward].
2nd & 8 at PIT 26
2-yd Run
9:48 - 1st
C.Brown left tackle to PIT 26 for 2 yards (P.Wilson; P.Queen).
1st & 10 at PIT 28
23-yd Pass
10:21 - 1st
(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short left to D.Meyers pushed ob at PIT 28 for 23 yards (J.Ramsey; R.Jenkins) [T.Watt].
3rd & 2 at CIN 49
(10:21 - 1st) Timeout #1 by CIN at 10:21.
9-yd Pass
11:02 - 1st
(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short right to J.Chase to CIN 49 for 9 yards (R.Jenkins).
2nd & 11 at CIN 40
-1-yd Run
11:41 - 1st
C.Brown up the middle to CIN 40 for -1 yard (J.Ramsey, P.Wilson).
1st & 10 at CIN 41
12-yd Run
12:25 - 1st
(Shotgun) C.Brown up the middle to CIN 41 for 12 yards (P.Queen; J.Brisker).
2nd & 8 at CIN 29
2-yd Pass
13:02 - 1st
J.Burrow pass short right to C.Young to CIN 29 for 2 yards (J.Brisker).
1st & 10 at CIN 27
Kickoff
13:10 - 1st
C.Boswell kicks 64 yards from PIT 35 to CIN 1. S.Perine to CIN 27 for 26 yards (J.Sawyer).
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Russ Heltman is on the Bearcats and Bengals beat for On SI. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.