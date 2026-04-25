The Bengals spent most of the offseason focused on the defense, but Saturday was about offense. Cincinnati selected Texas tight end Jack Endries with the 221st overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Endries had 89 catches for 969 yards and five touchdowns over the past two seasons. He spent three years with California before transferring to Texas last season.

They followed it up by taking Navy defensive tackle Landon Robinson with the 226th pick. Robinson is a player that they met with multiple times and gives them another piece in that defensive line room.

Instant Analysis

Nov 23, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears tight end Jack Endries (87) runs after a catch against the Stanford Cardinal during the third quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Endries was Dane Brugler's 11th ranked tight end entering the draft and was projected to go in the fourth or fifth round.

"Endries doesn’t have a dominant physical trait that separates him at the position, but he is a confident hands catcher with functional athleticism and toughness," Brugler wrote. "He has low-ceiling starting potential in the NFL."

Endries was expected to go much sooner. He's an ideal value pick for the Bengals that also fills a need. He also has a chip on his shoulder. When asked what it was like falling to the seventh round after being projected to go sooner, he delivered the quote of the draft:

"I'm going to make every team that didn't f****** pick me pay," Endries declared on a conference call after being drafted.

Robinson is a smaller defensive tackle at 5-11, 293 pounds. He had a sixth round grade for Brugler.

"Robinson will be viewed as a classic tweener for most schemes, but his quickness and energy lead directly to production," Brugler wrote. "Whether he is drafted or signs as an undrafted free agent, look for him to make it extremely hard for an NFL team to cut him in camp."

Both Endries and Robinson are value selections that could've been long gone before the seventh round.

Bengals Draft Picks

The Bengals took edge rusher Cashius Howell and Washington cornerback Tacario Davis on day two.

Howell and Davis were both introduced on Saturday. Howell will wear No. 55 and Davis will wear No. 20.

Cincinnati followed up day two by trading down in the fourth round to move up from the sixth to the final pick of the fourth in a deal with the Jets.

The Bengals sent their fourth (No. 110) and sixth round picks (No. 199) to New York. They received two fourth rounders (picks 128 and 140).

Cincinnati selected Auburn center Connor Lew with pick No. 128. Lew was projected to be a second round selection before suffering a torn ACL in October. They followed that up by taking Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young.

"If you told me when I woke up this morning we were gonna walk away with those two guys, I would have signed up for that in any way, shape, or form," Bengals head coch Zac Taylor said. "A lot of excitement in our draft room right now that we got two guys that we had targeted. These are two guys that we are thrilled to walk away with."

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