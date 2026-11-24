The Bengals failed to secure a critical win against the Commanders in Washington on a rainy Monday night in a 22-20 loss. The team now falls to 7-3 after letting a chance to gain a big lead in the AFC North slip away.

Here are five winners and six losers from Monday night.

Winner: Boye Mafe

Nov 1, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Boye Mafe (53) looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mafe provided a game-wrecker like presence in this game from start to finish. He dominated the Commanders offensive line in the first half with three sacks and has emerged as an elite talent on this Bengals team.

With his performance on Monday, Mafe has a new career-high for most sacks in a season with 9.5, and there are still seven games left on the year.

Loser: Myles Murphy

Nov 23, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Myles Murphy (99) tackles Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) as he runs with the ball during the first quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Murphy had a night to forget on Monday as first Jayden Daniels juked him out of his cleats to convert a 3rd & 9 with a 10-yard run that ended with a Commanders touchdown to close the first half. Murphy later committed an offsides penalty that gave the Commanders a first down on a 3rd & 3 in the red zone.

This is the type of game that could ultimately cost Murphy any extension with the Bengals this offseason.

Winner: Samaje Perine

Nov 23, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals halfback Samaje Perine (34) runs with the ball against Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu (4) during the third quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perine showed that he is a trustworthy player for this offense in inclement weather.

When raining in the first half, Perine routinely flashed whenever he had the ball in his hands. His best play of the night happened at the end of the first half where he took a short pass from Burrow 44-yards downfield to setup the Bengals first score of the night. He finished with 10 touches for 96 yards.

Loser: Barrett Carter

Nov 23, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler (30) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals cornerback DJ Turner II (0) and linebacker Barrett Carter (49) during the second quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carter is beginning to make a name for himself as someone consistently inconsistent as a player in the NFL. Along with missed tackles, he again failed to put himself in a position to make a stop in the middle of the field. Jayden Daniels sprinted by Carter on a scramble and instead of potentially stopping Daniels short of the first down mark, Daniels ran for 47-yards down the middle of the field.

It is worrisome that these type of errors are still occurring midway through Carter's second season.

Winner: Mike Gesicki

Nov 23, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki (88) makes a catch against Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Reaves (39) during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gesicki led the receiver's tonight with five catches for 77 yards and consistently linked up with Burrow on extended plays where Burrow struggled to find openings in the secondary. He continues to show why Burrow relies on him in the offense even in games where Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins create explosive plays.

Loser: Al Golden

Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden walks the field in the first quarter of the NFL International Week 9 game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. The Bengals won the international matchup, 34-17. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The final drive of the game alone lands Golden on this list.

46 seconds and two deep shots in the middle of the field is all Jayden Daniels and the Commanders needed to get in range for the game-winning field goal. Golden clearly failed to establish any sense of urgency in covering the middle of the field in the games final minute. Given this teams struggles over the middle all season that is absolutely unacceptable.

Winner: Colbie Young

Nov 23, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki (88) and wide receiver Colbie Young (86) react after Young scored a touchdown during the third quarter against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Young has handled much of the dirty work as a blocker at receiver all season, something that the coaching staff noticed and rewarded him for tonight. While he only had one catch for four yards, that catch happened to come at a crucial moment in the red zone. Burrow found himself scrambling out from pressure, and Young made the proper adjustments in the endzone to catch his first career touchdown.

This also comes as Andrei Iosivas is close to returning off of Injured Reserve, so perhaps tonight earned Young more opportunities in the offense as a pass catcher.

Loser: The Offense

Nov 23, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is sacked by Washington Commanders defensive tackle Tim Settle (97) and linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (45) during the first quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Gesicki and Perine made big plays when they needed to, the Bengals offensive stars failed to do so for much of the night. Outside of a 31-yard touchdown strike to Tee Higgins late in the first half, Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins failed to create many positive plays from start to finish.

It is hard to deny that the weather had a negative impact on the offense, and if they hope to compete in January, they must find a way to overcome the elements.

Winner: Jack Endries

Bengals Jack Endries (84) catches the ball during their game against the Commanders at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland on Monday November 23, 2026. The Bengals were up 10-7 at halftime. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Bengals rookie's on offense flashed high potential tonight with Endries catching four balls for 33 yards alongside Young's touchdown. Since Erick All Jr. suffered another unfortunate injury, Endries has consistently seen his role within the offense increase and he has seized the opportunity.

Loser: Chase Brown

Nov 23, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Mike Sainristil (0) tackles Cincinnati Bengals halfback Chase Brown (30) during the first quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both Brown and Perine failed in pass-protection in this game, though unlike Perine, Brown did not make up for those mishaps elsewhere. Brown only managed 36 yards on 11 touches and dropped two passes that could have set the offense up in better positions.

Loser: The Chance for the No. 1 Seed

Nov 23, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The opportunities in front of the Bengals tonight were massive outside of the AFC North. With the Jaguars losing the Giants on Sunday they had a chance to jump a team who beat them earlier in the season. Now at 7-3, it is difficult to see a path to the number one seed in the playoffs with the Bills at 9-1, and the Chiefs and Broncos both at 8-2.

Achieving the number one seed in the AFC Playoffs is still not impossible, but the path towards gaining that privilege just got much more difficult than before.

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