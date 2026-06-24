The Cincinnati Bengals have failed to make the playoffs in three consecutive seasons for the sixth time in franchise history.

The longest drought, of course, came from 1991-2004, a 14-year run that ended with the team sweeping the division on the way to the AFC North title.

The next longest skid is five seasons, which has happened three times – from 1976-80, ending with a Super Bowl run in 1981; from 1983-87, ending with a Super Bowl run in 1988; and 2016-2020, ending with a Super Bowl run in 2021.

There also was another three-year drought from 2006-08, which ended with another sweep to the AFC North title in 2009.

X user @Brandon23637884 wanted to know the best finishes for teams that lost three consecutive seasons.

What are the best finishes for teams who have missed the playoffs the previous 3 years? — WhoDey Nation vs Everybody (@Brandon23637884) June 12, 2026

Since 2000, there have been 69 streaks of at least three consecutive seasons without a playoff berth. Forty-five of them continued, while 24 ended at three.

The Bengals are one of nine teams with an active streak of three seasons or more.

The list:

Jets, 15

Falcons, 8

Colts, 5

Saints, 5

Cardinals, 4

Titans, 4

Raiders, 4

Bengals, 3

Giants, 3

Of the 60 streaks that eventually ended, here is a look at the teams that snapped them with the best runs, two won the Super Bowl.

The 2020 Buccaneers ended a 12-season drought by adding Tom Brady to the roster and going 11-5 to earn a Wild Card berth before winning three road games to reach Super Bowl LV, where they beat the Chiefs 31-9.

The 2017 Eagles ended a three-year skid by going 13-3 to win the NFC East and beat the Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII.

Six teams reached the Super Bowl and lost, including the 2021 Bengals.

The others:

The 2008 Cardinals ended an eight-year drought by going 9-7 and winning the NFC West. They reached Super Bowl XLIII, where they fell to the Steelers 27-23.

The 2019 49ers snapped a five-season skid by winning the NFC West with a 13-3 record. They lost to the Chiefs 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV.

The 2003 Panthers got back to the playoffs after a three-season absence by going 11-5 and winning the NFC South. Carolina reached Super Bowl XXXVIII but fell to the Patriots 32-29.

The 2016 Falcons ended a three-year drought by going 11-5 to win the NFC South. They reached Super Bowl LI but blew a 28-3 lead and lost to the Patriots 34-28 in overtime.

The 2025 Patriots stopped a three-season skid by winning the AFC East with a 14-3 record and meeting the Seahawks in Super Bowl LX, where they were dominated 29-13.

Four other teams reached their conference championship game.

The 2017 Jaguars snapped a nine-year absence but lost to the Patriots.

The 2023 Lions stopped a six-season skid but lost to the 49ers,

The 2024 Commanders broke a three-year run but lost to the Eagles.

The 2010 Bears also ended a three-season drought but lost to the Packers.

Of the 22 teams that made the playoffs after an absence of exactly three years …

13 won the division

9 got in as a wildcard

11 advanced

11 were one and done

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