Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins Workout Together Ahead of Bengals 2026 Training Camp

The Bengals' top two wide receivers are building their bond even more this offseason. Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are training together as both prepare for the start of training camp in three weeks.

The two are training with Goldfeet Global in Florida. A full description of the groups training mantra is defined below:

"We are not just trainers. We are architects of movement. Spiritual builders," the site states. "Brothers called to serve through sport. Gold Feet Global was built from the bottom — out of the mud, out of the pain, out of the overlooked moments. From the backyards, the broken fields, the quiet prayers. We didn’t chase fame. We followed the purpose. And every step of the way, God has ordered it. This is more than footwork. This is soulwork. Located in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Refined through faith, storms, and sacrifice. What began as a whisper in the spirit. It is now a global family touching lives. Across generations and continents.

"Movement is divine. Brotherhood heals. Faith leads. And every session is sacred. This is a place where young athletes feel safe, seen, and poured into. Where veterans find peace and sharpen iron. Where every level — from a 4-year-old with dreams to a Hall of Famer — Is welcome to grow. Everyone can be Gold Feet Certified. Because greatness lives in us all. Changing lives, one session at a time. It’s not marketing. It’s our ministry. We’ve trained 600+ professional athletes. We’ve sent 100+ to active NFL rosters. We’ve led clinics across the U.S. and overseas. We’ve impacted families, not just athletes. But it’s never been about stats. It’s about souls. And we’re just getting started."

Chase and Higgins clearly trust their expertise in what is arguably the most important month of any year for an NFL player. It's imperative to get your stamina and body to the highest level leading into training camp so you can jumpstart a great ride throughout the whole regular season.

Cincinnati's top dogs are taking full care of this time, and it's on full display down south. Check out the workout moments below and more photos here:

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