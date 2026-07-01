Tee Higgins Reportedly Signs New Apparel Deal During 2026 Offseason

Tee Higgins is moving to a new primary apparel sponsor as his career in Cincinnati continues. FOX Sports insider Jordan Schultz reported the Bengals star wide receiver is switching from Nike to Under Armour amidst the break before training camp.

The brand is reportedly ready to make him one of their marquee NFL athletes after the newly-signed deal.

"Bengals star WR Tee Higgins is signing with Under Armour after previously being with Nike. The Pro Bowler will be a central part of Under Armour’s football marketing efforts moving forward and one of the key faces of the brand’s football division," Schultz posted on X.

Higgins is fresh off his best season since the 2021 and 2022 winning runs. He posted a career-high 11 touchdowns and is ready to take the next step with his body after figuring out how to stay healthier last fall.

The 27-year-old played 15 games last season, his most since 2022.

"I probably took like two or three weeks off," Higgins said about his recovery/growth process this offseason. "I got back at it fairly early, just like with mobility work, so I can stay moving, and just stay on top of things ... I changed my recovery process, my training in the weight room, and just getting prepared for practice every single day."

He and Ja'Marr Chase have been the most prolific wide receiver tandem in the league since 2021 and aren't ready to give up that crown.

A healthy, strong season from both of them may be enough to add Cincinnati's first Lombardi Trophy to the halls of Paycor Stadium. The toughness that he's displayed plenty of times is paramount in that pursuit.

"I'm a soldier. I mean, soldiers take hits, it happens, it's football, it's the name of the game. You've got to get up with a next-play mentality," Higgins said after a December game last season.

The young star checked off another box to not worry about this offseason with the new deal.

Sources: #Bengals star WR Tee Higgins is signing with Under Armour after previously being with Nike.



The Pro Bowler will be a central part of Under Armour’s football marketing efforts moving forward and one of the key faces of the brand’s football division. pic.twitter.com/Xcu9BNWfka — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 1, 2026

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