The Cincinnati Bengals held the No. 10 overall pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft until they sent the selection to the New York Giants in exchange for superstar defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence.

Lawrence is one of the best defensive tackles in the league. He's a huge upgrade for the Bengals. This move makes the Bengals' defense a lot better than it was over the last few years. Lawrence only recorded 0.5 sacks last year, but he's still a game wrecker.

Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce recently spoke on an episode of the "New Heights Podcast" and discussed how much of a game wrecker Lawrence truly is. Of all the people to trust about Lawrence's impact, an opposing center who was tasked with blocking him is a good place to start.

Jason Kelce Believes Dexter Lawrence Is True Game Wrecker

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) dances while running out of the tunnel during a Thursday Night Football game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Oct. 9, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I'll speak on Dexter because I had to block him. I mean, for me, I feel very lucky that I got to play him young in his career before he had figured out all my tricks that I tried to use against him," Kelce said. "Because that was the only way I was surviving. Watching the tape from a few years when Wink (Martindale) was the defensive coordinator, he was virtually like unblockable.

"You would watch the tape and it's like, God d**n guys like destroying centers. And he is a massive human being. He's massive. Every bit of 6'4", if not 6'5", over 340 easily, and can move. He's a dancing bear. You see it when he's doing his Sexy Dexy. Which you do not want to see."

The fact that Kelce is talking about Lawrence like he's an other-worldly defensive player is a huge compliment. Kelce is one of the greatest interior offensive linemen in modern NFL history.

It's a huge addition for the Bengals.

"This is a big add for the Bengals. I hope they utilize him in a way that really accentuates when he's had the most success in his career. Big move for the Bengals," Kelce said. "A big pick. This is the first time the Bengals, I think, have given up a top 10 pick for another player. Hopefully adds a lot to a defense that has really been a weakness there in Cincinnati. Look forward to seeing what that looks like this season."

Hearing former opponents of Lawrence speak so highly of him is a good sign for the Bengals. Lawrence is a game wrecker in the middle of the defensive line. The film doesn't lie. Kelce isn't going to lie about Lawrence's dominance, either.

Jason knows from first-hand experience why the Bengals traded a top-10 pick for Sexy Dexy @agentdexy97 pic.twitter.com/TS737syeDL — New Heights (@newheightshow) April 23, 2026

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