Joe Burrow Adds Third TD Pass With Late-Down Mike Gesicki Magic

Fourth down magic.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow hit tight end Mike Gesicki on fourth and two for a huge lead-stealing TD on the road against Pittsburgh. The Bengals lead 27-24, and Cincinnati's done it through three Burrow TD passes.

It marks the 30th time in his regular-season career he's pulled that off. Cincinnati got stuffed on a shotgun run the play before, but flipped the script with the eight-play, 64-yard scoring drive.

Cincinnati is trying to start 3-0 to open the 2026 season.

Check out the drive log and the strike below:

25-yd Touchdown Pass

13:29 - 4th

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass deep middle to M.Gesicki for 25 yards, TOUCHDOWN. E.McPherson extra point is GOOD, Center-W.Wagner, Holder-R.Rehkow.

4th & 2 at PIT 25

(13:33 - 4th) Timeout #1 by CIN at 13:33.

0-yd Run

14:18 - 4th

(Shotgun) S.Perine left tackle to PIT 25 for no gain (Y.Black; J.Brisker). ** Injury Update: CIN-S.Perine has returned to the game.

3rd & 2 at PIT 25

3-yd Run

15:00 - 4th

C.Brown left guard to PIT 25 for 3 yards (J.Dean; Y.Black).

2nd & 5 at PIT 28

END QUARTER 3

5-yd Run

0:26 - 3rd

(Shotgun) C.Brown up the middle to PIT 28 for 5 yards (P.Wilson; R.Jenkins).

1st & 10 at PIT 33

17-yd Pass

1:11 - 3rd

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short left to T.Higgins to PIT 33 for 17 yards (J.Dean).

3rd & 10 at 50

Incompletion

1:15 - 3rd

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to J.Chase.

2nd & 10 at 50

0-yd Run

1:54 - 3rd

C.Brown right tackle to 50 for no gain (N.Herbig).

1st & 10 at 50

14-yd Pass

2:37 - 3rd

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Higgins to 50 for 14 yards (J.Brisker).

1st & 10 at CIN 36

(2:37 - 3rd) Official Timeout at 02:37.

Kickoff

2:43 - 3rd

C.Boswell kicks 56 yards from PIT 35 to CIN 9. K.Williams to CIN 36 for 27 yards (R.Spears-Jennings; C.Bruener). CIN-S.Perine was injured during the play.

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