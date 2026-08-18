Joe Burrow Breaks Down 2026 Offseason Improvements

Joe Burrow focused more on improvments to better attack the season early this summer, and the addition of Dexter Lawrence on defense has only added to those improvements for Burrow.

When asked how Lawrence has helped him improve, Burrow stated in an interview with Kay Adams that Lawrence has brought a game-like feel to the pocket throughout training camp.

"During training camp it's typically hard to get the feel of a game-like pocket, just because guys are rushing but then are pulling up and they're not going full speed," Burrow spoke on the pass rush during training camp. "When Dex is in there, he's pushing that pocket, so it's giving me really a game feel."

The Bengals have been notorious for starting each season slow in the Joe Burrow era. Now, with Burrow experiencing that game changer on the defensive line before the season begins, the team is in a better position to start the year on a high note.

Burrow Focused On Technical Improvements

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) scrambles during practice at the Paycor Stadium practice facility in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Burrow has cemented himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL today. That has not stopped him from attempting to improve as a passer even more though.

Burrow confirmed this later in his interview with Adams by stating that he wants to perfect his throwing motion. He also stated that he uses training camp for that specific reason, and that he also uses it to hone in on one area of improvement.

"I'm just trying to perfect the throwing motion at this point, I'm always thinking about ways to be more efficient," Burrow spoke on what he wants to improve. "Thats what training camp is for, figure out what works, what doesn't, and then hone in on one thing for the season and let it roll."

Burrow has one goal, to win a Super Bowl this season. The idea of him being imperfect as a passer will be laughable to many, but to Burrow he is still not as good as he could be. Should he perfect what he feels must be improved, we could see the best version of Joe Burrow yet, and one that should compete for league MVP.

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