Joe Burrow Breaks Down Processing Plays; Details Ability to Read Defense

Joe Burrow has made a living as the league's best quarterback in terms of his processing ability. Burrow broke down what exactly goes into that during an appearance on Ja'Marr Chase's podcast Chasing No 1.

The Bengals star explained it all in detail.

"First thing that you're getting after the play is the personnel, I'm relaying the personnel to these guys," Burrow said. "We have signals but I'm also yelling, and sometimes you guys aren't paying attention, and then I get mad because that costs us three of four seconds when you only have 40 or 25 seconds."

Burrow then explained that he is calling plays in the huddle as Zac Taylor is calling the play to him the second time.

"Zac will call it twice, and then usually I'll get in the huddle and call it at the same time as he's calling it the second time," Burrow said of his play calling process. "Break the huddle, make sure everybody gets lined up, send whatever motions, check what the front is, check what the safeties are, check everybody's leverage."

Burrow's Quick Analysis

Aug 13, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) calls a play in the first half against the Detroit Lions at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When asked to call a play, Burrow highlighted two short play calls and how choosing which of the two to run depends on the defensive look.

"Sometimes you have two play calls, so a short one would be 'Trey Wright 18 Zap Can 19 Wash'," Burrow explained. "That one you're just reading a specific D-lineman depending on what his technique is then you're gonna run the other play or if there's a blitz to one side then you're gonna wanna run to the other side."

Burrow highlighted the chemistry he and Chase have by detailing the signal he uses pre-snap depending on how the cornerback opposite Chase lines up.

"Right before the ball is snapped, I'll start checking is the corner off or is he pressed, and sometimes Ja'Marr and I will have a little signal and turn an isolation route into something else depending on what coverage we're getting on that side," Burrow said of his changes to Chase's route.

"As many different coverages as he gets because you can't just leave him one-on-one, the safety will be over top with the corner inside, or the safety will be low with the corner outside," Burrow said on how defenses defend Chase. "You have to have all the counters to all those different things based on what you're getting, because you can't just let them take a guy like that away."

Burrow is well known as a mastermind at dissecting defenses; however, it is fascinating to hear what goes into his process.

It will be even more enjoyable to watch him carve up defenses again this season, with more clarity on how he conducts the offense at the line of scrimmage.

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