Joe Burrow Comments on Jayden Daniels-LSU Jersey Number Dispute

Joe Burrow commented on the dispute between Jayden Daniels and LSU over Daniels' college jersey number on Thursday night.

Burrow's name was mentioned in a story by ESPN's Mark Schlabach that dove into Daniels being upset with the school for letting cornerback DJ Pickett wear the No. 5 jersey he wore when he won the Heisman Trophy.

Jersey Dispute

Jul 29, 2026; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) stands on the field during a drill on day one of training camp at BigBear.ai Performance Center at Commanders Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bengals passer won the award for LSU while wearing No. 9 a few years earlier, and he noted that the school told him no one would ever wear his digit again.

"I don't know too much about it. I just heard about it a couple hours ago," Burrow said. "I don't necessarily have too many thoughts at this time. I don’t know enough about the situation to have any thoughts, I would say ... They told me that they wouldn't use it again, but you never know what happens."

The Daniels family released a statement before Daniels himself went on social media yesterday afternoon, posting that he's focused on the 2026 NFL season and would like to handle this privately.

"The Daniels family is deeply disappointed and feels profoundly disrespected by LSU's decision to give Jayden's number to another player," the statement from Daniels' spokesperson said in the story. "Jayden and his family had every reason to believe that his number would remain a meaningful part of his LSU legacy and would be honored and protected in recognition of his extraordinary contributions to the university."

Burrow is focused on the 2026 season too.

It makes sense that his jersey would never get used again after he posted arguably the best season in college quarterbacking history.

The legend set nearly every LSU single-season passing record in 2019 on his way to leading the Tigers to a 15-0 mark and a CFP National Championship Game victory. He's the only player in SEC history to throw for 5,000 yards and 50 TDs in a season, and his 76.3% completion rate ranks No. 2 in NCAA history for a season.

Marks like that clearly deserve to be preserved.

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