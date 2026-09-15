Joe Burrow Lays Out LOFTY 2026 Season Goals as Bengals Start 1-0

Joe Burrow has a few lofty goals in his seventh NFL season.

The Bengals star sat down with ESPN's Marty Smith for a long interview and laid out top goals, like breaking the Bengals career touchdown pass record (a little less than 50 touchdowns away), winning MVP for the first time in his career, and bringing home a Super Bowl.

"Win a Super Bowl ,MVP, be an All-Pro, have an undefeated season, break the Bengals' passing records," Burrow noted. "There's a bunch of them, but at the end of the day, you just want to go and win. You just want to have fun doing what you do, winning games, and loving the guys around you.

He's as driven as most great competitors are, touching on how he failed to meet his own expectations while at Ohio State, and he doesn't want that to be the case in Cincinnati.

Of course, he did post an undefeated National Championship season for LSU in 2019. It would be incredible if he posted another full campaign with a zero in that loss column in the NFL, something no team has done this century.

"I didn't fulfill my goals during that part of my life at that institution, and I would say that I've fulfilled a lot of goals in my professional career, but I also have a lot that I still am chasing and want to fulfill, and I work really hard every day to do that, and we have the right guys over there in that locker room that see it the same way that I do," Burrow said to Smith. "Want to go and achieve greatness, and that's a great feeling to be around that every single day because you push each other towards that.

"The injuries have been difficult to overcome, but I'm really proud of the way that I have overcome them and continue to go out and play at a high level despite all of that, and I have a great team that has helped me do that."

Burrow got off to a good start with a 33-27 win over Tampa Bay and stayed healthy along the way.

Check out the full interview below:

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