Joe Burrow Looking Forward to Facing Ravens, Trey Hendrickson This Season

Joe Burrow has faced some of the best defenders in the NFL throughout his career. From those in the AFC North like TJ Watt, or recently traded Myles Garrett, to the likes of Maxx Crosby and Chris Jones outside the division, Burrow knows how to face the best defensive players.

Burrow and the Bengals now have to take on former teammate Trey Hendrickson who signed with the rival Baltimore Ravens.

Joe Burrow Prepared For Trey Hendrickson

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) takes the field for the first quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. | Sam Greene / The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite the way his tenure with the Bengals ended, Burrow still has a large amount of love and respect for Hendrickson. During an interview with the Sports Seriously podcast, Burrow spoke on Hendrickson's unique personality, competitive attitude, and cited that his excitement for the challen

"Obviously with Trey [Hendrickson] going to Baltimore that's going to be an exciting matchup each time we get to play them" Burrow said. "I love Trey. He's a competitive, fiery, unique personality that I've got to be on the same sideline as him and watch him terrorize people for several years, and I'm excited for that challenge."

Burrow has a vast amount of respect for Hendrickson, he surely knows why Hendrickson chose Baltimore of all places to sign with. They are the Bengals' biggest obstacle to winning the AFC North this coming season.

When asked during his most recent press conference about Hendrickson signing with the Ravens, Burrow confirmed that he was not surprised.

"Not very surprising" Burrow said about Hendrickson signing with the Ravens, "I know Trey, I love Trey, and I just know how he operates."

Obviously Hendrickson will be a big challenge for the Bengals this coming season, after all we have seen first-hand how he can close out closely-contested games, and make key plays in critical moments. Luckily for the Bengals, Burrow has usually been up to the challenge.

The Bengals first travel to the Ravens in Week 7 on October 25th in Baltimore, and then welcome Hendrickson and the Ravens back to Cincinnati in a prime time week 17 matchup on New Years Eve. That game could decide the winner of the AFC North.

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