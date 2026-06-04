Joe Burrow Opens Up About Relationship With Bengals Front Office After Busy Offseason

The Bengals are ready to make a dramatic return to Super Bowl contention this season, something that both the front office and Joe Burrow believe is more possible than it has ever been.

Yet despite the additions to the roster to improve on defense, many in the national media have continued to wonder if Burrow could force his way out of Cincinnati if the team fails to make the playoffs again this season, citing frustrations with the organization as the main cause of a possible departure.

Burrow has no doubt heard these claims from analysts throughout the Bengals offseason showed recently once more that he and the Bengals front office are on great terms.

Joe Burrow Believes in the Front Office

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks for hands to shake after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. The Browns kicked a last second field goal to win 20-18. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

During an appearance on the Sports Seriously podcast to promote a new drink for Bodyarmor, the Bengals Superstar quarterback once again shut down claims that he is unhappy with Cincinnati's front office, instead stating that the relationship is great between the two, and that communication is consistent.

"It's great, we always have a line of communication," Burrow said. "I wasn't happy with how the last several years have gone, they weren't happy with how the last several years have gone. So we have that in common, and we just want to try to put a good product on the field that we can go and win games, win championships, and be competitive."

This is not the first time that Burrow has made it known that he has a great relationship with the front office with steady communication as when players began returning to team facilities, Burrow stated in a press conference that there was a lot of communication specifically during free agency.

“I would say we had a lot of communication during free agency,” Burrow said. “We didn’t have our postseason meeting like we typically have. I would say if anything, I was less involved this year than in years past."

It is clear that Burrow has faith in the Bengals front office following the moves made to improve the teams defense and extend their championship window, he made it clear in that same press conference that this is the best roster he has had since being drafted by the team, and that the frustrations with the front office from fans and media alike can be put to behind everyone.

“This is the most talented roster we’ve had since I’ve been here" Burrow said. “The front office has taken a lot of heat from the fans, the public, the media. We can put all of that behind us, they went and made it happen with free agency. And then obviously with Dexter, making a trade like that, that doesn't happen a ton in the NFL. So it's exciting to see.”

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