Joe Burrow Rocks New Cleats For Spain Battle Against Falcons

Joe Burrow is rocking some cool new cleats for today's game against the Falcons in Madrid, Spain.

Cincinnati's elite passer is sporting an orange and white pair of cleats with an interesting design on the side.

Burrow is eager to perform in front of the masses as one of the most popular football players on earth. This is going to be his first NFL game action.

The two teams are battling at the Santiago Bernabeu, home to international soccer powerhouse Real Madrid.

"I've followed international sports for a long time. Followed Real Madrid for a long time. Watched Barcelona play Real Madrid a lot. Played with both of those teams on FIFA a lot when I was a kid," Burrow said in his press conference this week. "And loved watching soccer my whole life, really. I wish they played while we were here at their home stadiums so we could go."

He can't wait to showcase this Bengals offense, which has been easily the most efficient in the NFL over the past month.

Cincinnati ranks first in offensive EPA/play since Week 5 began (0.216 EPA/play, only team above 0.2).

"I think, number one, we have great players, players that want to be great. We work really hard at it," Burow said to the collected group of media on Friday. "We have coaches who want to put us in the best position to go and do what we do and utilize our strengths and minimize our weaknesses. We've been playing together for a long time now, so we know how to play off of each other and complement each other well.

"Our offensive line is protecting great. I think this is the best that group has played since I've been here, which is really exciting to see. And a lot of our young players are getting better and better. We have the right guys who attack every day with the intent to be better than the day before, and I think that is so valuable in this sport."

It's a great chance for Cincinnati to make a swift statement in Week 9 starting with kickoff at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Check out the new cleats and his pregame outfit below:

New kicks for Madrid. pic.twitter.com/9Sf06kIyYY — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 8, 2026

Joe plays football in Spain today. pic.twitter.com/rUU5FVAxrY — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 8, 2026

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