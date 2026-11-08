Joe Burrow Strikes Ja'Marr Chase With Deep TD to Open Bengals Scoring Against Falcons

Joe Burrow and the high-powered Bengals offense ripped open the back end of the Falcons' defense to start their offensive action in Spain.

Burrow tossed his 21st touchdown of the season on a 47-yard strike to Ja'Marr Chase. It tied things up at 7-7 in what could be a big-time shootout across the pond.

Cincinnati's top players said they wanted to put on a show today, and we got it to start.

"I love being the only game on TV on Sunday morning when people back home wake up, and I love showcasing our talents abroad and trying to bring attention to what we do, as far as what our offense brings. I think we're explosive, we're dynamic, we're fun to watch, and I think we're going to put on a show on Sunday," Burrow said this week.

The Bengals scored in just five plays, while the Falcons only took seven plays to find the end zone on their opening possession. The state-of-the-art field is producing some big plays to start things out in Spain.

Check out the Bengals scoring drive log below and the moment from Burrow to Chase as well:

47-yd Touchdown Pass

8:49 - 1st

Last Play

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass deep right to J.Chase for 47 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

3rd & 2 at ATL 47

8-yd Pass

9:39 - 1st

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short middle to M.Gesicki to ATL 47 for 8 yards (J.Bates).

2nd & 10 at CIN 45

Incompletion

9:46 - 1st

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right [C.Thomas].

1st & 10 at CIN 45

16-yd Run

10:28 - 1st

D.Meyers right end to CIN 45 for 16 yards (J.Bates).

2nd & 6 at CIN 29

4-yd Pass

11:07 - 1st

J.Burrow pass short right to J.Endries pushed ob at CIN 29 for 4 yards (S.Brown).

1st & 10 at CIN 25

Kickoff

11:12 - 1st

N.Folk kicks 60 yards from ATL 35 to CIN 5. D.Meyers to CIN 25 for 20 yards (N.Muse).

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