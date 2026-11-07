NFL Analyst Calls Joe Burrow ‘As Good as There Is in the League’

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow earned high praise from NFL analyst Greg Cosell for the way he handles an offense before and after the snap.

During an appearance on the Ross Tucker Podcast, Cosell highlighted Burrow's ability to attack outside the numbers with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. His assessment placed Burrow among the league's best in two essential aspects of playing the QB position.

“Burrow is as good as there is in the league, both in terms of the pre-snap operation and the post-snap operation,” Cosell said. “He’ll work outside the numbers for sure. He’s phenomenal at that with Higgins and Chase.”

Cosell Highlights Burrow’s Pocket Movement

Nov 1, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) scores a touchdown in overtime against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cosell also highlighted another important aspect of Burrow's game: his ability to extend plays. When discussing QBs such as Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, and Lamar Jackson, he noted that Burrow's mobility deserves attention, too.

“He’s very, very controlled and calculated in the way he moves,” Cosell said.

Cosell cited a 30-yard touchdown pass to Chase in Week 8 as an example of how Burrow can navigate pressure while keeping a passing option alive.

“He threw a touchdown this past week to Chase for 30 yards, where he sort of stepped up, climbed the pocket, avoided, almost jumped over a defender,” Cosell said.

A classic Joe Burrow scramble and Ja'Marr Chase TD catch 🔥



Like clockwork 🤝



(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/WHK4ErW2jd — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 1, 2026

That sequence is what Cosell was describing — Burrow's under-the-radar ability to move and avoid the rush while still being able to deliver the ball accurately. He added that Burrow's precise ball placement "always just really stands out" on tape.

For Cincinnati, those skills give its passing game another way to succeed when pressure disrupts a play. Burrow's ability to create room within the pocket helps keep Chase and Higgins involved even after the initial protection breaks down.

Through seven games this season, Burrow has completed 73% of his passes for 2,115 passing yards and 20 touchdowns. He is well on his way to another 4,000-yard season, his fourth in seven seasons.

The Bengals are in Madrid to play the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Burrow is hoping to lead Cincinnati to a fourth-straight victory. He's thrown for at least four touchdowns in each of the Bengals' wins during this streak.

Cincinnati could move into a tie for first place in the AFC North with the Steelers at 6-2 with a victory.

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