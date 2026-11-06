'Going To Put On A Show' - Joe Burrow Hammers Home Love For International Games Ahead of Falcons Madrid Battle

Joe Burrow seems really excited to represent the NFL on its international stage Sunday morning. He spoke to all the gathered media at the podium on Friday.

Cincinnati's most important player has been dreaming of playing an international NFL game for years.

"It means a lot to me that we're here. I think this is Year 7 for me, and I haven't been overseas yet. And we keep adding more and more games to try to build the NFL globally," Burrow noted. "I think it's worked over the last five years, and I'm hoping to add more and continue to build, and I love being part of that, and I want to help grow the game, and so I love being here.

"I love being the only game on TV on Sunday morning when people back home wake up, and I love showcasing our talents abroad and trying to bring attention to what we do, as far as what our offense brings. I think we're explosive, we're dynamic, we're fun to watch, and I think we're going to put on a show on Sunday."

Spanish Fun

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) warms up during practice at the Real Federación Española De Fútbol facility in Las Rozas de Madrid on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026. The Bengals face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at Bernabéu Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cincinnati has a couple more days to explore the Spanish capital as Burrow faces the harrowing trials of packing up all his clothes on Saturday night.

He told the media he does not like packing at all and that his mom put his things together for this trip. A little home feeling to carry him across this journey. All in all, Burrow's stayed largely anonymous in Spain; he likes not getting recognized as much in a new country.

"I was really excited about it. I hadn't been here yet, so that was exciting for me," burrow said about visiting Spain. "This is somewhere that I've always wanted to go, and so to be able to do it while doing what I love, playing football, is really a dream come true for me. I talked about last week how one of my favorite times of my life is playing AAU basketball and traveling around with my friends and staying in the hotels, and that's really what this is, just in the NFL, which makes it that much more special. As far as my recognizability abroad, sometimes, sometimes not.

"I ran into some students studying abroad from the United States the other day when I was walking around, and that was certainly surprising. It's often a little more than I expect when I'm in a different country; I usually expect to go pretty incognito and not have anybody recognize me. It's a little more than that, but I love being out here because I can feel like a normal person for a little bit."

Excited and feeling normal.

Just what Bengals fans want to hear from their star at roughly the midway point of the 2026 regular season.

Check out his comments to the media below:

"It means a lot to me that we're here."

"We're going to put a show on on Sunday."



Joe Burrow spoke at length about growing the game and showcasing the #Bengals talents in a standalone game on Sunday morning. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/Zb41hXf8Ll — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) November 6, 2026

How recognizable does Joe Burrow feel in Madrid? “Yeah, I was really excited about it. I hadn't been here yet. So that was exciting for me. This is somewhere that I've always wanted to go, and so to be able to do it while doing what I love, playing football, is really dream come… pic.twitter.com/altiB8By4I — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) November 6, 2026

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