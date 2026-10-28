'I Think Every GM Is Exploring' - Joe Burrow Comments on Bengals Adding Talent With Trade

Is Joe Burrow eager for the Bengals to make another trade move this year? Not necessarily. Burrow dove into that topic during Wednesday's press conference and hammered home his confidence in all the players Cincinnati has right now.

The Bengals have a few needs the front office could shore up with another win-now trade like the home-run decision to acquire Dexter Lawrence.

"Number one, I feel really good about our team and the guys we have in there," Burrow declared. "Number two, I think every GM in football is probably exploring all options at this point, and very few ever end up materializing, but that's something that I think all those guys think about critically, and whether it ends up happening or not, who knows. But I feel really good about the team we have in there."

Cincinnati has played defense at a solid level so far, and the front especially is much better compared to last season. The trade for Lawrence is a huge reason for that.

He's posted four sacks so far and is on pace for a career-high, while notching an 87.6 Pro Football Focus grade (second-best in career).

"I think it was a unique situation," Burrow noted about Lawrence. "I don't think there's very often that a player like Dex becomes available, and then for one first-round pick in a high-need position for us. I think all those things together kind of created the perfect storm of a situation for us to involve ourselves, and yeah, obviously it's worked out great for us, and we couldn't be happier with it."

Burrow is graded right around Lawrence (91.2 overall, first among all qualified passers, third in ESPN QBR) and has been near the top of his position as well in normal stats. If he keeps playing like this, plus, Cincinnati stays healthy and maybe adds a player via trade, then an MVP award is on the table.

"Number one, you have to be on a great team," Burrow said. "Rarely does a bad team have an MVP, and at the end of the day, it's usually the best player with the most stats on the best team. So, best team is number one on that criteria list."

Cincinnati continues on that climb toward the top Sunday against the 1-6 Titans at 1 p.m. ET.

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