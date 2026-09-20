Joe Burrow Strikes Ja'Marr Chase For Bengals' Second Touchdown Against Texans

Burrow to Chase twice in Houston.

Joe Burrow fed the Bengals' top player with another touchdown strike against the Houston Texans to take a 17-3 lead over the AFC challenger on Sunday.

Burrow is up to 179 passing yards and two TDs with no turnovers, while Chase has caught six passes for 70 yards and both scores.

Cincinnati is trying to start 2-0 in back-to-back seasons and bag a huge road AFC win along the way.

Check out the full drive log below and the latest big connection between two of the most prolific offensive Bengals ever to touch a field:

RUN IT BACK. 9 ➡️ 1.#CINatHOU September 20 at 1:00 PM on CBS/Paramount+ pic.twitter.com/lsJHwpwL1b — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 20, 2026

Current Drive

8 plays, 52 yards, 4:26

In Progress

(3:03 - 3rd) Official Timeout at 03:03.

18-yd Touchdown Pass

3:03 - 3rd

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass deep right to J.Chase for 18 yards, TOUCHDOWN. E.McPherson extra point is GOOD, Center-W.Wagner, Holder-R.Rehkow.

3rd & 6 at HOU 18

2-yd Run

3:51 - 3rd

C.Brown up the middle pushed ob at HST 18 for 2 yards (A.Al-Shaair).

2nd & 8 at HOU 20

2-yd Run

4:31 - 3rd

C.Brown left tackle to HST 20 for 2 yards (J.Pitre).

1st & 10 at HOU 22

11-yd Run

5:06 - 3rd

C.Brown left guard to HST 22 for 11 yards (J.Pitre).

2nd & 10 at HOU 33

Incompletion

5:11 - 3rd

J.Burrow pass incomplete short left to E.All (D.Hunter).

1st & 10 at HOU 33

16-yd Pass

5:56 - 3rd

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short left to S.Perine to HST 33 for 16 yards (J.Smith) [L.Hall].

3rd & 7 at HOU 49

4-yd Run

6:34 - 3rd

(Shotgun) S.Perine right guard to HST 49 for 4 yards (L.Hall).

2nd & 11 at CIN 47

5-yd Penalty

6:54 - 3rd

PENALTY on CIN-O.Brown, False Start, 5 yards, enforced at HST 48 - No Play.

2nd & 6 at HOU 48

4-yd Pass

7:29 - 3rd

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short right to J.Chase to HST 48 for 4 yards (A.Al-Shaair).

1st & 10 at CIN 48

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