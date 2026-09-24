Joe Burrow, Ted Karras Break Down Their Favorite Pre-Game Meals, Answer Food Questions

Kroger kept rolling out the fun tandem videos with Bengals stars Joe Burrow and Ted Karras last week. The teammates and buddies answered some common food questions after cooking each other some meals in a prior video.

There were some fun questions answered, like their go-to game-day meals and more.

Karras answered first, and then Burrow went.

"Black coffee, chocolate milk, some type of light breakfast, and then, you know, usually pizza afterwards."

"I used to be way more anal about process in my routine. Less so these days. I'm not eating spaghetti before every single game. I used to eat spaghetti before every game."

The two had a quick, same answer for their top road meals, one they may be about to have on this trip to Pittsburgh over the weekend.

"I can't even eat a coconut shrimp without thinking about an away football game now. Shout out Paul Brown Jr," Burrow and Karras said before Karras expanded on his road trip meals. "For me, breakfast food I think eggs, hash browns, usually a little spaghetti. Still first thing in the morning, some bacon, turkey bacon, something like that."

Needed fuel when taking on teams in hostile environments. Cincinnati got the home win in Week 1 and can become a true top contender in the AFC early on by knocking out the Steelers.

"Yeah, it's great for the vibes. It's great for the vibes. There is a lot of attention around Week 1, just because there's so much anticipation around it. So going out and getting a win feels great. But we just have to keep it rolling," Burrow said in Week 1.

Cincinnati's most important player is fueling up with his favorite foods ahead of this latest matchup. He avoids healthy foods he doesn't like. Makes sense.

"I don't really do anything that I don't want to do, so I don't eat foods that I don't particularly like," Burrow noted.

The perks of being a star NFL quarterback. Check out the entire chat below as Cincinnati's season continues:

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