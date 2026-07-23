Joe Mixon has not officially filed retirement paperwork, but the former Cincinnati Bengals running back appears to be ending his NFL career.

NFL reporter Aaron Wilson commented on Mixon's status during a live video and revealed that the veteran has communicated with some of his former Bengals teammates about his future.

“No, he has not filed his retirement papers,” Wilson said. “He has told former teammates from the Bengals that his career is over.”

Mixon's Foot Injury May Have Ended His Career

Jan 5, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon (28) smiles as he leaves the field against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wilson left open a small possibility that Mixon could attempt a comeback, though he acknowledged that the running back's playing days are likely over.

“I had a source close to Joe tell me recently that there’s some hope, but I think it’s probably over,” Wilson said.

Mixon's career was derailed by a serious foot injury requiring surgery before the 2025 season. Although the procedure may not have cleared the path to the field, Wilson said Mixon's overall health and quality of life have improved.

“The good news is that Joe is healthier,” Wilson said. “He had a surgery. I believe that surgery helped this offseason as far as just normal life kind of stuff. So yeah, I wish Joe the best. A really unfortunate situation.”

Mixon's injury also sparked several rumors about how it occurred. Wilson strongly rejected the bizarre claim that Mixon accidentally shot himself in the foot.

“He did not shoot himself in the foot,” Wilson said. “That was a ridiculous urban legend. It was not true at all.”

Wilson said one explanation he repeatedly heard was that Mixon might have dropped a weight on his foot. Mixon reportedly sought treatment on his own, but the injury worsened rather than healing and kept him out all of last season.

Mixon spent the first seven seasons of his career in Cincinnati after the Bengals selected him in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

He became one of the organization's most productive running backs and played a major role in Cincinnati's run to Super Bowl LVI. He then signed with the Houston Texans after his stint with the Bengals.

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