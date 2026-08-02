Jonathan Allen Hammers Home Leadership Mantra For Cashius Howell, Young Bengals Defensive Line

The Bengals have plenty of new names along their defensive line, ranging from a rookie in Cashius Howell to a long-time veteran in Jonathan Allen.

Both gave their views on the opening days of training camp practice as the whole unit aims to gel across the next month. The 10-year vet is trying to lead by example for a young guy like Howell.

Silence Driven

Nov 22, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is hit while throwing the ball by Washington Football Team defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

He discussed the silent leadership with FOX 19's Gabi Sorrentino.

"I'm more of a leader by example," Allen declared. "I'll definitely speak when I have to, but I think the most effective leaders are leaders who are honest with themselves and just genuine, and that's just being myself, having fun with the guys, but then showing them how I do things. So get ready."

"I think it's showing them the process," Allen continued. "When I first came to the league, I had a guy like Ryan Kerrigan who didn't speak too much, but just the way he worked, the way he took care of his body with his nutrition and his diet, that really proved to be more vivid than anything I've ever received. I'm just trying to show them my process. How I get ready for a long season and for a game, and teaching what I know."

Howell seems fully ready to take all that in as he brings a chip on his shoulder to this team. His impact is even more needed with Shemar Stewart's knee prognosis; Howell is trying to be the first edge rusher to slot in for Boye Mafe or Myles Murphy in the rotation, and even more.

Fellow edge rusher Isaiah Foskey is filling in as the rookie gets his bearings.

"Guys like Boye Mafe, Dexter Lawrence, just all the whole crew. They're definitely going to help me just take that next step," Howell noted. " Just maybe not make some of the same mistakes that they made in their rookie years, and to just learn from those mistakes, and just continue to keep getting better by 1% every day."

"What I'm looking forward to the most is just going out there and proving myself. Just really showcasing what I could do," Howell continued. "I know there's been a lot of doubts within my game. Just really going out there and showcasing that my game does actually translate to the next level, and that I'm here to stay."

Check out their full comments below:

"The love I've received from Cincinnati Bengals fans, everybody's been incredible."



90 seconds with new #Bengals DT, Jonathan Allen following day one of Training Camp. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/NSaLYbwJy6 — Gabi Sorrentino (@GSorrentinoTV) July 30, 2026

Two minutes with #Bengals rookie Cashius Howell following his first day of Training Camp:



* What the fan support means to him

* Shemar Stewart's injury

* Learning from veterans on the defense

* What he's looking forward to the most about camp@FOX19 pic.twitter.com/tJnBBNeSTw — Gabi Sorrentino (@GSorrentinoTV) July 29, 2026

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