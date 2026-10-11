Jordan Battle Faces Heavy Pressure Against Dolphins in Week 5

Jordan Battle has failed to show much improvement as a tackler this season compared to last year where he finished with the third-most missed tackles in the league with 21. He has five missed tackles so far this season through four Bengals games.

Battle himself has acknowledged his struggles to make tackles and provided a theory as to why he continues to not take defenders down on contact. He contributed his misses to continuously running at full speed and attempting to make hard hits rather than making adjustments to best get ball carriers down.

“I feel like sometimes I just tend to just go full speed, don't break down, just try to run through a guy,” Battle said this week. “Later on that drive, I did a better job of coming to, gathering and then getting them on the ground.

Battle Has Blueprint On Dolphins Malik Willis

Oct 4, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis (2) looks to pass during the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Controversy sparked early in the week after Battle explained a key detail to Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis' game as a passer. He said that Willis has a tell as to when he is about to get rid of the football in the form of tapping the ball before throwing. Battle emphasized that he and the Bengals defense could use this to make better breaks on the football.

“He has a little slight little tap before every throw, feel like we could use that as a key to break on the ball," Battle said. "He likes to tap the ball before he throws it, or he takes his hand off, and that that gives the read the break."

It is debatable as to whether or not Battle should make that kind of statement before playing an opponent. However, the level of confidence shown from Battle only adds to the pressure he now faces to show immediate improvement.

The Coaching Staff Believes In Battle

Sep 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) catches a pass in front ion Cincinnati Bengals safety Jordan Battle (27) during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Zac Taylor defended Battle after many criticized him for his missed tackle against Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange last week where he converted on 3rd & 18 for a first down.

“I think there’s a lot of great examples of Jordan Battle tackling,” he said. “The (third-and-18) one coming out of the post is the one we got to get on the ground. There are a bunch of other examples where he does come out of the post and get people down with some tough tackles on the sidelines."

Defensive coordinator Al Golden also defended the play from Battle, saying that he does not agree with the criticism and that instead more players have to assist with tackling in that instance.

“If I'm being completely honest, I don't think the criticism on that one – we've always got to make a tackle; we understand that – but he needs friends on that one,” Golden said. “We've got to gang-tackle that."

His coaches have defended him, and his confidence is still high enough to where Battle should rebound from last week's struggles quickly.

The Bengals face a big game in Miami at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

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