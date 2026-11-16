Key Bengals Starter Ruled Out After Suffering Injury vs Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals guard Dalton Risner has been ruled out of Sunday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a knee injury, the team announced.

Risner was initially listed as questionable to return after leaving the game. Jalen Rivers entered the game in place of the injured offensive lineman.

Risner started at right guard at Paycor Stadium after having been deemed questionable to play with an illness.

The Bengals currently have a 31-3 lead in the third quarter and have scored three touchdowns since Risner left the game. That means Rivers has held up his end of the bargain. Joe Burrow and this Bengals' offense has been on fire all night long.

How Risner Fits on Cincinnati’s Right Side

Nov 8, 2026; Madrid, ESP; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates with guard Dalton Risner (66) after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cincinnati re-signed Risner in March after he made 11 starts in his first season with the Bengals. His spot is between center Ted Karras and right tackle Amarius Mims.

Risner opened 2026 with eight straight starts at right guard. The 30-year-old guard reached 100 career starts in Week 9 against Atlanta.

Pass protection has been one of Risner's strengths throughout his career. PFF gave him a 71.5 pass block grade, which ranked 17th among all guards in the NFL. He's been one of the better guards in the NFL and helped bring stability to the Bengals' offensive line.

Burrow explained this week what extra time means for Cincinnati's passing game when he spoke about the offensive line before the Pittsburgh matchup.

“Our offense is open to so many different things. We're more explosive than we have been in years and that plays a huge part of it. It's hard to push the ball down the field if you can't protect for that extra second, second and a half in order to do it.”

When two rushers cross over after the snap, Risner and Mims must recognize the exchange and pass them off before either gets a clear path to Burrow. Head coach Zac Taylor credited the time the starters have spent working through those kinda of problems together

“We've just been so fortunate with continuity, and I think that with every game they play together, every rep they take, and every look they get together, they talk about it and improve on it. And if they don't get it right, it really bothers them and bothers them to their core.”

Watch video of Risner leaving the field below. He went to the locker room shortly after this video was taken and never returned.

Dalton Risner limped to the locker room after the Bengals’ third drive of the game and wasn’t on the field for the last possession. He went to the locker room. Jalen Rivers was in at right guard on that last possession.



Video: @jaron_may pic.twitter.com/BZTf14p8EU — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) November 16, 2026