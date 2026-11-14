Key Bengals Veteran Puts MVP Stamp of Approval on Joe Burrow

After a shootout victory one week ago, the Cincinnati Bengals' trip to Spain could have been the perfect excuse for the team to have a slip-up. Instead, the Bengals played one of their best games of the season.

The fans in Spain were treated to a stellar performance by the Bengals in their 34-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons. This team puts up points in bunches, and the offense was once again on another level.

Quarterback Joe Burrow was nearly perfect on the day. Burrow was 24 of 29 in pass attempts, throwing for 271 yards and three touchdowns. After the game, one of Burrow's great protectors on the offensive line took to X to support his quarterback on his quest for a potential NFL MVP selection.

Joe Cool

Nov 8, 2026; Madrid, ESP; Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (75) in action against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Bernabeu Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bengals left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. shared his belief that Burrow has firmly planted himself in the NFL MVP conversation.

"Joe Shiesty better be in your MVP conversations," Brown shared on X. "Just tore up the dirty birds in Madrid!!"

No one can deny Brown's comments. The Bengals quarterback is second in the league in passing yards with 2,386 and leads the league in touchdown passes with 23. Burrow is having a very strong season, but that doesn't guarantee MVP love.

Will This Finally Be The Year?

Nov 8, 2026; Madrid, ESP; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) meets with media at a post game press conference at Bernabeu Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Burrow has seen this story play out before, and the fairy tale ending didn't go his way. Back in 2024, Burrow was playing the best of any quarterback in the league. Yet, the MVP award was not his when things were all said and done.

A quick scan around the league will tell you that the MVP conversation doesn't have a guaranteed leader at this point, other than the Bengals star.

The quarterbacks that may be in the conversation currently are Jordan Love and Trevor Lawrence, and those two are not having nearly the season that Burrow is having. But there is one skill position player who is making a strong statement for his MVP campaign.

A Chance At History

Nov 8, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs against the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is having a historic season. Smith-Njigba is on pace to surpass Calvin Johnson's record for most receiving yards in a single season.

It would be pretty on-brand for Burrow to be the best quarterback in the league, then lose the MVP award to a non-quarterback, which is something the league hasn't done since 2012.

How this season plays out is going to be important for Burrow's potential career milestone. However, something tells me that's the last thing on his mind.

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